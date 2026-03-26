Nintendo to adjust Nintendo Switch 2 physical/digital game pricing beginning in May 2026

Due to a variety of global economic factors (we’re sure), Nintendo has announced that they would be adjusting the Nintendo Switch 2 game pricing in terms of digital and physical software, beginning with the launch of Yoshi and the Mysterious Book on May 21st, 2026.

What does this mean? Well Nintendo first-party physical/retail Switch 2 software will be priced higher and differently than digital download versions. In the case of Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, the eShop price has been set as $59.99, whereas the physical edition will set players back $10 more at $69.99 (for example here at Amazon).

So it may be worth picking up some Nintendo Switch 2 compatible microSD Express Cards and start purchasing digital versions for those concerned with the extra cost.

Third party publishers are free to set their own pricing, so not all titles may follow this patytern, but just keep an eye out.

Beginning in May 2026, and starting with preorders for Yoshi™ and the Mysterious Book, new Nintendo published digital titles exclusive to Nintendo Switch™ 2 will have an MSRP that is different from physical versions. Nintendo games offer the same experiences whether in packaged or digital format, and this change simply reflects the different costs associated with producing and distributing each format and offers players more choice in how they can buy and play Nintendo games. As always, retail partners set their own prices for physical and digital games, and pricing for each title may vary.