The latest Lords of the Fallen II “Lifting the Veil” dev update delves into the reimagined Umbral realm and more

Lords of the Fallen II’s “Lifting the Veil” series is up to episode 9, and with that we get a deeper look at what CI Games describes as a “reimagined Umbral realm” experience — which probably mostly makes sense for those who have played the first title.

Regardless, we have a quite content-packed Lifting the Veil developer update video below, along with early gameplay from the new Umbral realm, and more!

Lords of the Fallen II is still without a solid release date, but it seems that it’s still slated for a 2026 release for consoles and the PC, but we’ll have to wait until CI Games is ready to make that announcement.

Lords of the Fallen II: ‘Lifting the Veil’ Ep. 9 Dev Update | Umbral Gameplay Reveal



Lords of the Fallen II: ‘Lifting the Veil’ Ep. 9 Dev Update | Umbral Gameplay Reveal

Watch this video on YouTube

Lords of the Fallen II: Umbral Gameplay Teaser (Alpha Footage) | Wishlist Now on PC, PS5 & Xbox X|S



Lords of the Fallen II: Umbral Gameplay Teaser (Alpha Footage) | Wishlist Now on PC, PS5 & Xbox X|S

Watch this video on YouTube

Independent developer, CI Games, today released a brand-new episode of its ongoing developer roundtable series ‘Lifting the Veil,’ revealing new details about the reimagined Umbral realm that’s helping define the world of its upcoming soulslike sequel, Lords of the Fallen II. Chief Creative Officer/Creative Strategist, Ryan Hill, is joined by Game Director, James Lowe, Lead Systems Designer, Daniel Regan, and Producer, Alex Harkin, to discuss how the team is evolving the original game’s dual-realm mechanic into “Umbral 2.0”, largely inspired by player feedback from the first game. As the realms of the living and dead begin to bleed into one, Umbral promises to be a much more aggressive and oppressive force this time around, playing a much larger role in shaping the player’s journey. This ninth episode of ‘Lifting the Veil’ spans 37 minutes and covers numerous insights and a wealth of new Umbral alpha gameplay footage, all highlighting what makes Lords of the Fallen II bolder, braver, and bloodier ahead of its 2026 global release on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. CI Games has also published a highlight reel of Umbral alpha gameplay on YouTube. “If Umbral was once the realm of the dead, it has since become the realm of the undead; its former scab-like crust has been ripped away, revealing the raw flesh beneath — an open wound that seethes with newfound hunger,” said Chief Creative Officer/Creative Strategist Ryan Hill. The Lords of the Fallen universe contains two unique, yet increasingly merged realities that players can traverse with the assistance of the Umbral Lamp: The classically dark fantasy realm of Axiom with its centuries of titanic clashes and civilizations, and the invasive horror of the Umbral realm, a visually grotesque and visceral mirror world where the laws of physics and death are far more mysterious. Players are able to traverse the Umbral realm to help overcome obstacles and discover new areas, but at the cost of increasingly deadly and unexpected threats that force players to adapt or perish. Fans of the series can expect a significant evolution of how they will interact with the Umbral realm in Lords of the Fallen II, including: A Reimagined Otherworld: Radically different environments, key storytelling moments, and a new tendency to bleed into the mortal realm means that Umbral has never felt more alive and oppressive. A wider variety of biomes gives Umbral a more unique and mysterious character, providing players with more incentive to explore.

Radically different environments, key storytelling moments, and a new tendency to bleed into the mortal realm means that Umbral has never felt more alive and oppressive. A wider variety of biomes gives Umbral a more unique and mysterious character, providing players with more incentive to explore. Dread Redefined: Rather than a linear timer that increases the threat level of Umbral, the world is more influenced by player activity, creating a more organic, hostile sense of danger.

Rather than a linear timer that increases the threat level of Umbral, the world is more influenced by player activity, creating a more organic, hostile sense of danger. Enemies Reshaped: Discover terrifying new entities lurking within Umbral’s shadows, capable of morphing into even deadlier forms, alongside a vastly expanded array of foes awaiting would-be Lampbearers. Currently in active development and available to Wishlist, Lords of the Fallen II is the next entry in the beloved soulslike action-RPG series set in a human realm besieged by eons of malevolent gods, visceral magic, and unflinching defenders. 1,000 years after the fall of the demon god, Adyr, a lone kingdom stands against the forces of the dead realm known as Umbral and its eldritch master. As the Lampbearer, players can rend enemies limb from limb with a brand new dismemberment feature and silence them forever with all-new executions in a fast and fluid combat system. An even greater wealth of enemy types and truly jaw-dropping boss battles will test even the strongest in solo play or best-in-class shared progression co-op. For more game information visit the official Lords of the Fallen website. Fans can also follow on YouTube, Instagram, X, Facebook, Reddit, or join the official Discord.