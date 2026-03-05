Nintendo eShop Update – Pokémon Pokopia, Blue Prince, Minishoot’ Adventures

There’s a jam-packed, and well-rounded selection of new Nintendo eShop titles launching for Nintendo Switch platforms today and/or soon, including Pokémon Pokopia, Blue Prince, Minishoot’ Adventures, Rotwood, Back to the Dawn, and many others.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
- Pokémon Pokopia – Play as a Ditto – which has transformed to look like a human – and use its transformation skills and crafting abilities to create a charming paradise for Pokémon. As you settle into this cozy new life, you’ll be able to build inviting habitats to welcome and befriend more Pokémon, gather materials to create items and furniture, till the fields to grow crops and cook them into delicious meals, take photos of fun moments, play with friends in multiplayer mode1 and more. This world is brimming with possibilities and it’s yours to cultivate, all at your own pace! The Pokémon Pokopia game is available now on the Nintendo Switch 2 system.
- As Seen in the Indie World Showcase:
- Blue Prince – Welcome to Mt. Holly, a peculiar manor with ever-changing rooms. Chart a path through chambers that harbor secrets and challenges to find the enigmatic Room 46. Be aware: The mansion resets every day, and every doorway will become a new choice. Unravel the truth day by day, step by step and room by room. Plus, you can smoothly navigate Mt. Holly with Joy-Con 2 mouse controls. Draft your own adventure in Blue Prince, available now on Nintendo Switch 2.
- Minishoot’ Adventures – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – Fly into a frantic, handcrafted world with crisp, twin-stick, shoot-’em-up action in this modern twist on the classic 8-bit adventure formula. Fight your way from the shiny overworld to the deepest caves, improve your ship and overcome dungeon bosses in intense, bullet-filled battles to rescue your friends. Explore lush caverns, ancient temples and sunken cities where each environment is full of treasures, challenges and secrets. Minishoot’ Adventures is available now on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch.
- Rotwood – Choose your weapon, master a diverse combat system and refine your builds in this stylish side-scrolling co-op action brawler. Battle corrupted beasts through dangerous forest arenas and play solo or with up to three friends locally or online2. Progress comes from increasing your skill as much as your loot, with challenging boss fights that demand practice and proficiency. Rotwood is available now on Nintendo Switch 2!
- Digital Spotlight:
- Jump Into MAR10 – Wa-hoo! March 10 is approaching quickly, which means MAR10 Day is almost here! Grab your cap of choice and take a warp pipe into some games featuring the adventures of Mario and friends on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch! Journey through the cosmos with Mario in Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2. Or, bring the party to your people with Super Mario Party: Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV and invite your pals to join the minigame mayhem with this jam-packed title, including smooth mouse controls and options for every kind of partygoer! The Flower Kingdom is also growing even bigger in Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park. Put your skills to the test solo or with friends across a wide variety of challenges in Toad Brigade’s Training Camp, explore loads of attractions with your friends in Attraction Central, adventure through the Kingdom as newly-added Rosalina and Co-Star Luma, and battle all seven Koopalings in newly added boss courses throughout the worlds when the game launches March 26. If you’re feeling nostalgic and want to go back to the classics, Nintendo Switch Online members have access to an abundance of classic titles with Mario and friends including Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Land, Super Mario World and a lot more!
Pre-orders:
- Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection – Embark on a new adventure as a Rider living in harmony with monsters in the third installment of the turn-based RPG series set in the world of Monster Hunter! Amidst an environmental calamity, a monster hatches bearing a symbol of misfortune that drives two neighboring kingdoms to war. To search for the truth, the heirs of these two kingdoms venture into forbidden ground. Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection launches on Nintendo Switch 2 March 13. Pre-order is available now in Nintendo eShop.
- WWE 2K26 – The show never stops in WWE 2K26, where fans can choose from the largest roster in franchise history with over 400 playable Superstars and Legends spanning multiple eras. With new match types, Universe mode and expanded MyFACTION mode, fans can step into the ring on Nintendo Switch 2 March 13. Pre-orders are available now on Nintendo eShop. Pre-order WWE 2K26 Standard Edition today to receive the Joe Hendry Pack.
Nintendo Music:
- Race Against the Machines! – Boost your real-life machine’s radio with more tracks from the Kirby Air Riders game, available now on Nintendo Music3! Cruise along to tracks like “Starlit Journey (EN Ver.),” “Floria Fields” and more! For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch 2:
- Back to the Dawn
- Exit Lab ~15 Rooms~
- Planet of Lana II: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- The Fox’s Way Home – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 1 CatLine – Available March 11
- Aery – The King’s Messenger
- Archerio
- Asphalt Racing Bundle Speedway & Grand Prix – Available March 6
- Beetle Shock – Available March 6
- Buck Blastem – Available March 6
- Bulb Boy 2: Jar of Despair
- Carom Billiards – Available March 6
- Deep Combat
- Dig to Escape – Obby
- Do You Really Know? – Available March 11
- EGGCONSOLE Kohakuiro no Yuigon PC-8801mkIISR
- ELEVRAL
- Elf Girls
- Evergreen Meadow – Available March 7
- Firefighters Simulator 2026
- Frog in the Fog
- Frost Survival – Winter
- Greedland
- Lantern Push
- Magic Realm Obby – Available March 6
- Never Grave: The Witch and the Curse Deluxe Edition
- Öoo
- Planet of Lana II
- Pocket Archery Master
- Poker Night at the Inventory
- Racheteer DX
- Rail Rescue: Puzzle Lines – Available March 7
- Ritsu Reasoning 2 Lost Memories
- Robo Rangers
- Serial Killers & Zombies: Horror Bundle
- Shrink Rooms
- Splash of Color
- Sushi Cat – Tower Defense
- The Last Case of John Morley
- The Last Ninja Collection + Bonus Games
- Zawisza The Black