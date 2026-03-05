Super Battle Golf review for PC

Platform: PC

Publisher: Oro Interactive

Developer: Brimstone

Medium: Digital

Players: 1-8

Online: Yes

Super Battle Golf is the kind of crazy fun that you get from a good Nintendo party game like Mario Party or Mario Kart, but condensed into a fast-paced asynchronous golfing game. There’s a lot right about Super Battle Golf, and the developers have clearly put in a lot of work on making everything feel good, look nice, and feel balanced. The abilities from pickups are all unique and feel good, everything feels polished, and overall it’s just a damn fun game with some friends. My group has vowed to, at least for the foreseeable future, play a few rounds of Super Battle Golf on the weekends coming up. It’s a bunch of fun, even if only in bursts; but such is the life of any party game.

Super Battle Golf is, at it’s core, a very simple premise. Up to eight players all tee off at the same time on a full size golf course and race to complete the hole the fastest. Yes, the fastest, not the least strokes. Super Battle Golf will give you bonus points for making it under par, but it’s hardly the goal. As you race down each golf course, a plethora of power ups lie on the trail for you to pick up and either boost yourself ahead or force your friends backwards. Rocket launchers, rifles, landmines, airhorns, or just running away or your friends over with a golf cart, every pickup supplies you with the ammunition to keep the pace of the game going breakneck. A form of assurance exists as each player makes their ball in the hole by dropping them out of participation, so as more players complete, the remaining players have less to worry about.

The visuals are very reminiscent of PEAK, but it’s more just a modern art style that’s started to catch on. Which is no wonder, it makes for a style that looks artistically pleasing while being easy on both the eyes and the graphics card. The effects surrounding the game are more of where it shines through though, as explosions and other particles often fill the air in every round. All of these animations and effects feel well crafted and I never really encountered anything worth complaining about.

Super Battle Golf encourages you to torture your friends, and pulls every stop to give you as many opportunities to do so as you could think up with the tools provided by the game. Sure, there are the obvious ones like simply shooting a rocket at them, but… have you considered the alternative uses of the land mines? Why not throw one down and tee it off at someone’s face before it arms? Have you even considered, instead of spawning the golf cart and running them down, simply… dropping it on the ground and slamming the item straight at their noggin? If not, where’s your creativity? Super Battle Golf considered these options and made sure to give you the chance to miss out. You might even just take that golf club and trip your friend straight into the hole themselves, forget about the ball. It’s all possible, and I’m sure there’s more little things like this that I couldn’t even come up with myself in my time playing. I kept having moments like “will it let me do this?”, which was always followed by the game going “of course, why not”. If it seems like you can do it, Super Battle Golf seems willing to provide.

The only thing I have to note is that right now there are only three sets of nine holes each, so there’s not a huge number, but honestly… it’s fine. They’re all unique enough and offer a lot of variety, so it hardly feels repetitive. Especially considering how much of the actual meat of the game comes from the ongoing battle you have with your friends, the courses themselves almost serve as secondary to what you’re doing. But have no fear, developing studio Brimstone has already announced that they have at least one more full course of nine holes on the near horizon, and they’ve gotten quite a lot of sales, so I’m hopeful that we’ll see a lot of new content coming out as time goes on. Also a prospective mention of adding workshop support means that, if all goes well, Super Battle Golf could go on to an endless replayability loop as a fun time with friends.

Super Battle Golf is an excellent, fun game, and there’s so much good to be found here, so much fun to be had, and so many friends to be lost. I can’t help but love Super Battle Golf. I’m hoping it continues a series of content drops in the near future that keeps it alive and continues catching people’s attention. It’s the kind of party game fun you don’t often see on games outside of the Nintendo garden. Give it a play, don’t miss out. It’s cheap and a ton of fun. Just make sure you bring at least 2-3 friends to get the best experience.

Note: Oro Interactive provided us with a Super Battle Golf code for review purposes.

Score: 8