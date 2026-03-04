Jackbox Games to publish Toot Games’ My Arms are Longer Now

Jackbox Games, best known for their extremely fun and memorable Jackbox Party titles, has announced that they are expanding into full-service games publishing, with their first project being Toot Games’ very unique My Arms are Longer Now.

Described by the publisher and studio as “a humorous single-player heist game which will have players solving environmental puzzles using one incredibly long, yucky arm”, My Arms are Longer Now will hit the PC later this year in the Fall, followed up by a console launch in 2027. Thankfully we have the announcement trailer and screens and even more info from Jackbox Games and Toot Games below!

Those who are interested can already wishlist the title on Steam, right here.

My Arms Are Longer Now screens:

My Arms are Longer Now, a humorous single-player heist game which will have players solving environmental puzzles using one incredibly long, yucky arm, will launch on PC via Steam and Epic in Fall 2026 before making its way to consoles in 2027. Developed by the Melbourne-based indie studio Toot Games, My Arms are Longer Now will be published in partnership with Jackbox Games. Wishlist now: https://store.steampowered. com/app/2646170/My_Arms_Are_ Longer_Now/ My Arms Are Longer Now blends physical comedy, creative puzzle design and unique stealth gameplay. The game is developed by a small Australian indie team led by Matthew Jackson, previously game designer on Need for Speed: No Limits and nominated for Excellence in Micro Games at the 2023 Freeplay Awards, and Millie Holton, creator of the Long Head web comedy series with tens of millions of views to date and a nomination for Best Online Drama or Comedy from the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts. Each of My Arms Are Longer Now’s levels present players with a new environment that will twist their arm in ridiculous ways, from stealing bicycles to ruining children’s birthday parties. Today’s announcement also marks Jackbox Games’ official expansion from a developer and publisher of its in-house games to a full-service games publishing label. After years of developing and publishing its signature, award-winning and millions+ selling Jackbox Party games, the renowned game developer will provide its experienced internal publishing framework and passionate, creative and growing team to serve global audiences on every platform. In addition to My Arms Are Longer Now, the company has several strategic partnerships and game announcements planned through the rest of 2026 that encapsulate Jackbox’s distinct humor and approachable weirdness. “My Arms Are Longer Now is unapologetically weird. It’s the kind of game that makes you laugh first and then surprises you with how thoughtfully it’s designed. Toot Games is exactly the kind of creative partner we want as we expand Jackbox’s publishing efforts.” Andy Kniaz, VP of Business Development and International, Jackbox Games “Funny, creative, and hardworking people are behind everything we make at Jackbox. As we explored expanding our work into publishing, we knew that we wanted to find the right team to help us make a first impression. It was clear from our first meeting with Matthew and the team that Toot shares our creative priorities and ambitions for delivering distinct, unconventional styles of entertainment and play, even despite the thousands of miles that separate us. Our players have asked us for a fun single-player experience in Jackbox’s tone and we look forward to seeing My Arms Are Longer Now deliver on that.” Mike Bilder, CEO, Jackbox Games Reach the latest updates on My Arms Are Longer Now by wishlisting the game and following Jackbox Games: https://linktr.ee/jackboxgames .