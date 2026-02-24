Tune in for the NACON Connect 2026 event on March 4th

Everyone and their mother, brother and second-cousin is hosting a “Direct” event of some sort to show off their upcoming wares and make surprising announcements and reveals, and that includes NACON and their upcoming NACON Connect broadcast which is scheduled for March 4th, 2026.

What will they have to show off? They have mentioned Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss, The Mound, Edge of Memories, and Endurance Motorsport Series so far, but expect more than that, including hardware/accessories which they also produce, and others too.

See the teaser of the event below, and make sure to stream the event on https://www.youtube.com/@Nacon and https://www.twitch.tv/nacon which will happen at precisely 11:00am PST/2:00pm EST on March 4th.

Nacon Connect 2026 | Teaser Trailer



Nacon Connect 2026 | Teaser Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

NACON is pleased to invite players and the press to its annual online conference, NACON Connect, which will take place on March 4, 2026, at 11:00 AM PST / 8:00 PM CET. This key event will highlight the publisher-developer’s future releases as well as the latest from its accessories department. The program will include game announcements, the broadcast of new videos and gameplay presentations for anticipated titles such as Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss, The Mound, Edge of Memories, and Endurance Motorsport Series. The conference will also be an opportunity to reveal new projects that will enrich NACON’s catalog in the coming months.