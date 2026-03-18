C4SH the Rogue CasinoBot is set to join the Borderlands 4 Vault Hunter roster later this month

C4SH the Rogue CasinoBot was revealed way back in September 2025, so it’s about damn time that the unique character was introduced to the Borderlands 4 Vault Hunter roster.

2K and Gearbox this week confirmed that C4SH will be made available as part of the paid Story Pack 1: Mad Ellie and the Vault of the Damned DLC releasing on March 26th, 2026, which sounds pretty meaty in terms of content. The other additional Vault Hunter will get an overview of their own soon as well!

For more info on C4SH and the story expansion, check out the official gameplay trailer and stay tuned for the content drop in a couple weeks! For now, pick up Borderlands 4 at Amazon right here.

Borderlands 4 – Official Gameplay Overview – C4SH



Borderlands 4 - Official Gameplay Overview - C4SH

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Today, 2K and Gearbox Software shared the Gameplay Overview for C4SH the Rogue, providing a detailed look at the first of two all-new post-launch Vault Hunters coming to Borderlands 4 via paid DLC! C4SH the Rogue is a CasinoBot with a new lease on life after winning a magical deck that imbues him with eldritch boons in a high-stakes card game. If you’re a fan of Action Skills that unleash killer surprises, C4SH’s distinctly variable kit lets you go for broke and overcome the odds in any firefight. In the C4SH Gameplay Overview, you can see the trinket-adorned CasinoBot rip through opposition using the proverbial aces up his sleeves, including spell-slinging cards from his mystical Deck of Kanansi, dual-wielded revolvers, and eldritch totems summoned by the rolls of enchanted Bone Dice. Read all about C4SH the Rogue’s unique Traits and Action Skills in the written Character Spotlight, and learn more about the design philosophy behind this all-new Vault Hunter in a blog post from Senior Character Designer Tommy Westerman. C4SH is just one element of Story Pack 1’s wide variety of added content, including new story missions, new map zone called The Whispering Glacier, new loot, and more, which you can read about here. Borderlands 4 is available worldwide and Story Pack 1: Mad Ellie and the Vault of the Damned will launch on Thursday, March 26 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store.