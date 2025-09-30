Meet C4SH, the first new Vault Hunter coming to Borderlands 4!

It’s been about 2 weeks since Borderlands 4 has been out in the wild (see our review here of course!), but the team at Gearbox Software hasn’t stopped trying to give players more in the latest entry of the Borderlands franchise. In fact as we head towards the release of the game’s first story pack Mad Ellie and the Vault of the Damned, we’ll be getting a brand new Vault Hunter.

Meet C4SH, a former casino deal bot who now spends his days chasing cursed artifacts and it just so happens the events of Mad Elle and the Vault of the Damned will have the player encountering the baubles which will catch C4SH’s robotic eyes. Gearbox gave us a teaser of this vault hunter’s skills giving us a tease that his skills like his past life as a casino bot involves “chance”. Having C4SH on the team can lead to enjoying buffs, weakened enemies and perhaps other boons and curses.

C4SH can join your roster if you purchase Mad Ellie and the Vault of the Damned (which is included in both the Vault Hunter Pack or the Super Deluxe Edition of the game). As we get closer to the story addon’s release we’re bound to learn more about the bot and you’ll determine if he’s worth adding to your hand.

Borderland 4 is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5.

