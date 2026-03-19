Nintendo eShop Update – MLB The Show 26, Deadzone: Rogue, Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness

There’s a solid selection of new Nintendo eShop titles launching for Nintendo Switch platforms today and/or soon, including MLB The Show 26 (for the original Switch), Deadzone: Rogue, BANG! BANG! BANDITS Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, Cozy Grove – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, Dread Delusion and many others.
Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members can also pick up Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness as a GameCube Classic, which is a fun blast from the past.
As usual, there are sales and deals happening as well, which is always located over here: www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
- MLB The Show 26 – Compete and leave your mark in MLB The Show 26. Discover new Road to The Show mechanics, deeper Franchise experiences, enhanced customization options and true-to-life on-field action. Compete in the officially licensed Men’s NCAA College World Series, rising from a promising high school talent to one of the all-time MLB greats immortalized in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. MLB The Show 26 is available now on the Nintendo Switch system.
- Deadzone: Rogue – Step into a forsaken space station in this fast-paced roguelike shooter where every run is a heated fight for survival. Battle through shifting, procedurally generated corridors overrun with biomechanical creatures solo or with friends online1. Scavenge and combine experimental weaponry to grow stronger and evolve with every encounter. Harness powerful gear, wield the elements in high intensity combat and push deeper into the station’s heart to uncover secrets. Plus, use Joy-Con 2 mouse controls for smooth loot and shoot action! Fight, revive, adapt and carve your own path through the void – can you survive long enough to conquer the Deadzone? Deadzone: Rogue is available now on the Nintendo Switch 2 system.
- Nintendo GameCube – Nintendo Classics:
- Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness – Experience the extra dimension in this role-playing game released for the Nintendo GameCube system in 2005! Using Shadow Pokémon, an evil organization has unleashed a sinister plot of world domination. With Eevee as your companion, and with the help of numerous friends along the way, you must fight against terrible foes and race against time to snag a purify the Shadow Pokémon and save the world! The Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness game is available now for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members on Nintendo Switch 2.
- Digital Spotlight:
- Spring has (nearly) Sprung – Birds are singing, flowers are blooming, and you can celebrate the changing of the seasons with flourishing fun on the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch systems! Flex your green thumb and create a verdant island paradise by planting fresh flowers and starting a vegetable garden in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition game. Continue the cozy adventures in Hello Kitty Island Adventure Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, where you can partake in the Springtime Celebration and collect Petals to exchange for in-game items! If you prefer to live off the land, transform your grandfather’s old farm plot into a thriving home in Stardew Valley: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition or breathe in some refreshing alpine air and begin your idyllic farm life in Zephyr Town with Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. Cheers to fresh beginnings full of new adventures!
Activities:
- Final week of the My Nintendo Mario Kart World Open Series! – Jump into the My Nintendo Mario Kart World Open Series and hit the track for fast-paced fun! This week, test your endurance in Knockout Tour – join with Event ID 3203. You can also take a screenshot of your epic moments from the event and share your best shots online using the Nintendo Switch app! Use #MAR10Day to connect with fellow racers and showcase your best moves. For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/news/a78895afee7e446a.
Nintendo Music:
- Sound in Action – Revisit one of Samus Aran’s classic adventures with the Super Metroid soundtrack, available now on Nintendo Music2! Take a sonic journey around planet Zebes with tracks including “Theme of Super Metroid,” “Samus Aran Appears,” “Wrecked Ship” and more. For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
- Sing Your Heart Out – Hope you’re ready for a sing-along, because the Vocal Tracks playlist is available now on Nintendo Music! Warm up your vocal cords with catchy tunes like “Piranha Plants on Parade,” “Kapp’n’s Sea Shanty – Homeward” and “Calamari Inkantation.”
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
- Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch 2:
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- All Motors Racing Simulator – Available March 20
- Ariana and the Elder Codex – Available March 24
- Aroma Love Ready!
- Battle Puzzle 2048 – Maidens of Steel
- Blastoids
- Castle Tycoon Simulator – Available March 20
- COIN PIT
- Cowboy Kart – Available March 20
- Crabwave
- Cup Heroes: Champion’s Starter Pack
- Cyanotype Daydream
- Defending Camelot
- Enter the Dodgeball
- Escape from DUCKNESS
- Flight? Youth!
- Flying Aces: Legend of the Red Baron
- Ghost Master: Resurrection – Available March 20
- HestiaFort
- Kuky Adventure
- M.A.D. Cows
- Machine Gun Fury – Available March 20
- Master Detective: Logic & Mystery Puzzles
- Minima
- Mistfall Ruins – Available March 21
- Moonlight in Garland – Available March 23
- Moto Rush Reborn – Available March 20
- Mr. Stackman
- NO-SKIN
- OUTBREAK FALL: BIOHAZARD
- Overpowered 2 – Crux of Fate – Available March 24
- Pie Pie Cafeteria – Available March 20
- Quick Brain: Number Hunt
- RUBATO – Available March 20
- Rushing Beat X: Return of Brawl Brothers
- Samurai Simulator: Kensei Warrior – Available March 20
- Shop Farm Tycoon – Available March 20
- Spot the Spy Guy – Available March 20
- Unusual Friends Bundle – Available March 20
- Virtual Ties Isekaijoucho Träumerei
- Wonders Puzzle – Available March 20
For news and updates on all things Nintendo, you can also check out the free Nintendo Today! smart-device app. Whether it’s news about games, info about your favorite characters, or videos and comic strips — you’ll get personalized fun every day.