Nintendo eShop Update – MLB The Show 26, Deadzone: Rogue, Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness

There’s a solid selection of new Nintendo eShop titles launching for Nintendo Switch platforms today and/or soon, including MLB The Show 26 (for the original Switch), Deadzone: Rogue, BANG! BANG! BANDITS Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, Cozy Grove – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, Dread Delusion and many others.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members can also pick up Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness as a GameCube Classic, which is a fun blast from the past.

As usual, there are sales and deals happening as well, which is always located over here: www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals

See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.