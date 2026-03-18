Starfield explores the new frontier of PlayStation 5 on April 7th

Starfield, an endeavor dubbed “Skyrim in Space” sought to become the third pillar in Bethesda Game Studios’ prolific RPG catalogue. However being folded into the Microsoft Game Studios family of developers meant that the game was stranded on consoles exclusively on the Xbox. However with the announcement of the game’s next major update, it’s time exclusive with Xbox is up and PlayStation 5 players can finally experience the title.

On April 7th a pair of DLC is set to drop for the title. Free Lanes adds interplanetary travel, new companions as well as adjustments to New Game+. This content will be available to all owners of the title. Terran Armada however will be paid DLC content which will add a quest in which the robotic armies of the “true” children of Earth arrive to the Settled Systems to reclaim it for the true inheritors.

Players on PlayStation have 2 ways to experience Starfield. The Standard edition will include the base version of the game. The premium edition will include not just Terran Armada, but Shattered Space as well as 1000 creation credits, the constellation skin pack, digital artbook and digital soundtrack. These editions will cost $49.99 and $69.99 respectively and will be available on April 7th.

Full details of Free Lanes and Terran Armada can be found here on the Starfield Blog.

Starfield is available now on PC and Xbox Series X|S. The PlayStation 5 version of Starfield will arrive on April 7th. The Free Lanes and Terran Armada DLC will also be released on the same day as the PS5 release.

Starfield: Free Lanes & Terran Armada Official Announce Trailer



Starfield: Free Lanes & Terran Armada Official Announce Trailer

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