Netmarble to cover The Seven Deadly Sins and Four Knights of the Apocalypse, but with a multiversal twist

Time waits for no man, back when I was just starting at Gaming Age, one of the first in person preview I attended was for The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, a mobile title from Netmarble which features the world and characters of Nakaba Suzuki’s hit manga. 5 years later, Grand Cross has see over 70 million downloads, crossovers with properties such as King of Fighters, Attack on Titan, Stranger Things and even the Korean pop group MAVE. A sequel manga, Four Knights of the Apocalypse was launched during the lifespan of Grand Cross and it seems Netmarble is finally ready to tackle that series.

The publisher launched a teaser site yesterday to promote their next title The Seven Deadly Sins: Origins. In a press release which is embedded below, Netmarble revealed the game will not explicitly follow the path of Four Knights of the Apocalypse, but rather it will use characters from the series in a brand new storyline featuring multiversal elements. Origins will focus on Tristan, who is the son of Meliodas and Elizabeth from the original 7DS series whereas 4KoA actually follows Percival, a brand new character who eventually meets up with Tristan. The teaser website shows Tristan and Tioreh overlooking Britannia during times of calm, and as time passes this peaceful visage is burned away showing Tristan on the same perch, poised for battle in a Britannia that is besieged by purple tentacles and mysterious red flowers.

Hopefully we’ll learn more about the game in the upcoming months. If Origin follows the path of Grand Cross it will be available on iOS and Android with an eventual release on PC.