Kill Milla Jovovich….in Hitman: World of Assassination’s Elusive Target mode starting this week

It seems while IO Interactive is busy at work with their upcoming 007 game, the studio hasn’t forgotten the agent who brought them to the dance. The studio revealed the latest Elusive Target event which will feature actress Milla Jovovich and ties in with a bonus campaign that will be recognizable to long time players.

The Harbinger ties into the Patient Zero Storyline which first debuted in the Game of the Year Edition of the first entry in the World of Assassination franchise. In it you’re tasked to eliminate Lilith Devereux (likeness and voiced by Ms. Jovovich) as her rise to prominence and wealth is littered with plenty of mysterious deaths. As with all Elusive Target missions, players will have one chance to complete their task and safely extract, to reap in-game rewards. However for those who purchase the Patient Zero Requiem Pack, you can relive the mission as much as you like at your leisure.

The costs $4.99 and will contain the following contents:

Permanent Access to The Contagion – A two-level Arcade contract featuring the Harbinger Elusive Target

The Breach Response Gear

The Bartoli 75S “Lucky Knight”

The Manypass

The Sickle Sacrificus

A set of four Freelancer Safehouse cosmetics items, inspired by the Elusive Target mission

I definitely appreciate how the studio managed to secure these celebrities to participate in this mode and managed to integrate them seamlessly or in some cases not seamlessly, but still hilariously (i.e. Gary Busey) in the world of Hitman.

Your chance to mete out justice against Lillith Devereux begins now, but don’t wait too long because she will vanish into the ether after March 24th.

Hitman World of Assassination is available on PC, iOS, the Xbox, PlayStation and Switch Platforms. Also the title is also now available on Apple’s Silicon Macs.

HITMAN World of Assassination – Patient Zero Requiem (ft. Milla Jovovich) Elusive Target



HITMAN World of Assassination - Patient Zero Requiem (ft. Milla Jovovich) Elusive Target

Watch this video on YouTube