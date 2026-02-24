Kojima Productions and Nixxes release Death Stranding 2: On the Beach PC requirements

PC gamers excited to delve into Kojima Productions’ latest crazy adventure on March 19th, 2026 now can get an idea if their current gaming rig will run the Decima Engine-powered title appropriately, thanks to the system requirement details just released.

On the lowest end, to run the game at 1080p @ 30 FPS, potential gamers will need at least a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 8GB, paired with a Intel Core i3-10100 or AMD Ryzen 3 3100. To achieve the Recommended/High spec, for those looking to get the engine humming at 1440p @ 60 FPS, a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 and a Intel Core i7-11700 or AMD Ryzen 7 5700X would be ideal. Either way at least 16GB RAM and a 150GB SSD is required no matter the target performance that’s required.

Either way, Nixxes and Guerilla are including quite a few visual/performance bells and whistles in the PC edition such as support for upscaling and frame generation options including NVIDIA DLSS 4, AMD FSR 4 and Intel XESS 2. Also available will be a Pico “Progressive Image Compositor” option in Upscale Settings along with Dynamic Resolution Scaling along with Native AA options as well. Oh and those with ultrawide displays will be able to take advantage of that hardware as well.

Check out the chart below and at the PS Blog too!

KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS, in collaboration with Nixxes Software, are pleased to share the system requirements for the PC edition of DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH. Nixxes Software has been working hard to deliver the world of DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH from PS5 to PC, lovingly recreating the highly-detailed landscapes and photo realistic characters whilst delivering a smooth player experience with the best possible visuals, on a wide variety of hardware.