Sony reveals God of War Trilogy Remake for PS5

There were a number of interesting announcements at the State of Play event livestreamed by Sony last night, but one which caught most eyes was probably the reveal of a God of War Trilogy Remake for the PS5 by Santa Monica Studio! God of War is celebrating its 20th anniversary in March 2026, so the announcement seems most appropriate.

They didn’t show off any visuals of the project, which is still in its early stages of development, but they did confirm one important fact: the original voice of Kratos, TC Carson, is returning to lend his voice talent to the game.

Check out the official announcement teaser below.

God of War Trilogy Remake – Announcement Teaser | PS5 Games:



We’re thrilled to confirm that the original God of War trilogy is being remade – and what better way to announce it than with the legendary TC Carson who brought Kratos to life in the Greek saga! This project is still very early in development, so we ask for your patience as it will be a while before anything else can be shared. When we can come back with an update, we aim to make it a big one!