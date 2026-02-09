Prepare for a new PlayStation State of Play live broadcasts later this week

Sony, whom we assume weren’t crazy about Nintendo and Xbox having all the fun livestream events for early 2026, have officially announced a new State of Play presentation of their own!

So what will be at this State of Play, which is scheduled for Thursday, February 12th at 2:00pm PT / 5:00pm ET on YouTube and Twitch? Well according to Sony, we’ll have more than an hour of “eye-catching third-party and indie games headed to PS5, along with the latest from teams at PlayStation Studios”… which sounds good to us!

Check out the embedded event below and stay tuned!

State of Play | February 12, 2026 [English]:



Tune in live this Thursday for 60+ minutes of news, gameplay updates, and announcements from game studios across the globe. February’s State of Play will spotlight eye-catching third-party and indie games headed to PS5, along with the latest from teams at PlayStation Studios. State of Play broadcasts live February 12 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 11pm CEST | February 13 at 7am JST on YouTube and Twitch