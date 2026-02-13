Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 finally frees Metal Gear Solid 4 from its PS3 prison!



When you have “vol. 1” in your title, it’s only natural for folks to ask when the follow up is coming. So as soon as Metal Gear Solid: Master collection Vol. 1 was released, fans began speculating when Vol. 2 will be released and what contents it will contain. Well at today’s PlayStation State of Play livestream all the debates have been settled, Vol. 2 is real, it’s coming and it’s bringing the big guns.

Well…the cell processor be damned, because Metal Gear Solid 4 is finally leaving its PS3 exclusively behind! Prior to the announcement, the only way to play the 2008 release was exclusively on the PS3. The title will join Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker (Originated on the PSP, but this port will be based on the HD Collection Version) as well as the Game Boy Color game, Metal Gear: Ghost Babel to form Vol. 2 of the MGS Master Collection.

As far as archival content, MGS4 and Peace Walker will include a Screenplay book and Master Book. MGS4 will also include a database which packs an encyclopedia, timeline as well as a relationship chart. Peace Walker will have its online mode, however there will be no crossplay supported. Peace Walker and MGS4 can be purchased as standalone titles.

Konami also announced those who pre-order the title will be entitled to receive the “Cardboard Camouflage” in MGS4 and the “Love Cardboard” in Peacekeeper. Those with save files from the first volume of the Master Collection will also receive bonus items in both titles. So if you don’t own the Master Collection, Konami is offering Vol. 1 and Metal Gear Solid Δ: SNAKE EATER bundle on Steam at a discounted price.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 will arrive physically and digitally on August 27th, 2026.

METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.2 – Announcement Trailer



Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.2 - Announce Trailer | PS5 Games

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 screens: