Sony and Mega Cat Studios team up for a surprise God of War Sons of Sparta release

Other than announcing a God of War Trilogy Remake for the PS5 for the franchise’s 20th anniversary, Sony also had another surprise for fans during the tail end of the PlayStation State of Play event… a surprise drop for a new God of War title by Mega Cat Studios!

God of War Sons of Sparta, which is available right now for the PS5, is a hand-drawn pixel animated, retro-style 2D action platformer starring a young Kratos and his bro Deimos. The game will set fans back only $29.99 for the Standard Edition or $39.99 for the Digital Deluxe Edition. Oh and just like the upcoming God of War Trilogy Remake, TC Carson has reprised his role as the voice of the adult narrator Kratos in Sons of Sparta.

Definitely check out the reveal trailer below to see the title in action!

God of War Sons of Sparta – Reveal Trailer | PS5 Games



God of War Sons of Sparta is a 2D action platformer with a canon story set in Kratos’ youth during his harsh training at the Agoge alongside his brother Deimos. From the writing team at Santa Monica Studio that brought you God of War (2018) and God of War Ragnarök, Sons of Sparta is a tale of duty, honor, and brotherhood featuring TC Carson who reprises his role the first time in over a decade as the adult version of Kratos, our story’s narrator! God of War’s kinetic combat has found a home in a brand-new genre. Kratos will learn deadly skills using his spear and shield, as well as harness powerful divine artifacts known as the Gifts of Olympus to take on a wide array of foes. Sons of Sparta features the return of iconic classics recreated in 2D with stunning hand-drawn pixel animation, as well as a host of new creatures to the franchise inspired by the rich, untapped facets of Greek mythology brought to life by the retro experts at Mega Cat Studios. Best of all – you don’t need to wait! God of War Sons of Sparta is out today for the PlayStation 5. Standard Edition of God of War Sons of Sparta is $29.99 USD / €29.99 / £24.99 / ¥3480

Digital Deluxe Edition of God of War Sons of Sparta is $39.99 USD / €39.99 / £32.99 / ¥4480