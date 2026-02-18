Retro arcade-style golf title Golf 5 MAX gets a Steam demo, early access release date, new trailer

As we covered previously, AAA Game Studios is quite hard at work on releasing their retro arcade-style golf title, Golf 5 MAX, on the PC and fans can officially tee off with the game as early as today!

As part of the Steam Next Fest, the studio is dropping an official Golf 5 MAX Demo via Steam later today, and also revealed an April 8th, 2026 date for the Early Access version. Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, though you can add it to your wishlist right now after checking out the playable demo experience.

Have a look at a fresh video below, and stay tuned for more!

Golf 5 MAX – Early Access Release Date:



Golf 5 MAX - Early Access Release Date

Golf 5 MAX, the retro-meets-modern arcade golf game and spinoff of the Golf5 VR simulator series developed by AAA Game Studios, takes its first swing onto PC via Steam with the debut demo available today, ahead of launching into Early Access on Wednesday, April 8, 2026. Bomb drives down the tree-lined fairways of the Forest Parkland Golf Course with two characters in the demo, Send balls sailing with the high-powered swings of Lachie “Long Ball” McDonald, or sacrifice distance for accuracy with the steady mechanics of “Ol’ Reliable” Michael Hoffman, Upgrade eight characters with RPG-style progression and dominate five courses at launch. Drive, chip and putt a path into golf’s pantheon in a classic arcade experience draped in ‘80s sports broadcasting nostalgia. Play with precision thanks to Golf 5’s realistic physics engine, and enjoy both classic 18-hole gameplay, Career Mode, and challenging golf gauntlets putting skills to the ultimate test. Survive until the 18th hole in Arcade Mode’s “Birdie or bust” rules, where average scores risk ending the round. Team up with friends or challenge rivals during online multiplayer sessions with up to four players, with modes like Match Play, Scrambles, Stroke Play, and 2 vs. 2 Four-Ball rules. Enter official International eGolf Federation tournaments to climb the global rankings. Upgrade a variety of stat points to train the perfect golfer — increase shot distance with Power, upgrade Technique for increased sidespin, build up Consistency and Focus for slower shot meters, and improve Putting to for next-level vision on the greens. Unlock official Callaway club sets like the Mavrik and Epic collections. “Golf games of yesteryear had a special charm and challenge to them. We recreated that classic arcade style tension, with a touch of modern sensibilities,” said Antonio Marín, CEO and co-founder of AAA Game Studios. “There are near-limitless combinations of base stats and upgradable attributes, allowing golfers to create the exact athlete they want. We can’t wait to see the lowest score players can achieve on the Forest Parkland course!” Golf 5 MAX will head to the green on PC via Steam Early Access on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, with English, Spanish, French, German, Chinese, Korean, and Japanese language support. To learn more about Golf 5 MAX, visit the official AAA Game Studios website and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.