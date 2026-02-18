New York Toy Fair 2026 report and photo gallery



The International Toy Fair returned to the Javits Center in New York City this past weekend, where companies like Hasbro, Mattel, NECA, Playmates, and many others showed off what’s to come for 2026 and beyond.

Hasbro, which announced the Transformers: The Movie, 40th Anniversary Apology Tour (they realized killing off Optimus Prime was dumb and stupid) also had a bunch of new figures on display, as well as their $125 Autobot Matrix of Leadership, which when the user opens it will light everyone’s darkest hour plays the hit song from the movie, The Touch by Stan Bush. Hasbro was also showing off its newest entries into the G.I. Joe franchise, as well as figures from the upcoming The Mandalorian & Grogu Movie.

NECA once again had some excellent new additions to its portfolio of incredibly detailed figures. This year, they showed off a new line of collectible figures from the ’80s classic cartoon, DuckTales, as well as new figures from the 1992 Tim Burton classic, Batman Returns.

They also had figures from The Muppet Show, Sesame Street, and horror icons like Jason Voorhees and Art the Clown.

Over at Mattel, the company was showing off their line of He-Man & The Masters of the Universe figures from the upcoming movie, which look great. They were also showing off a new Super Mario Bros. collection from their Little People category. These figures are squarely aimed at toddlers and small children. They also showed off the latest entries from their WWE, Hot Wheels, and Brick Shop (i.e., their version of Lego) lines.

Playmates once again showed off their newest entries in the Power Rangers line as well as a couple of new crossover lines between Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and G.I. Joe, and TMNT and Godzilla. They also had some figures from a new entry called “Dungeon Crawler Carl, which is based on a book series by Matt Dinniman.

The Toy Fair, which is held yearly, is set to return to NYC in February 2027.

Full New York Toy Fair 2026 Gallery: