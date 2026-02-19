Nintendo eShop Update – Virtual Boy – Nintendo Classics, Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown, Rayman: 30th Anniversary

There’s a jam-packed, and quite interesting selection of new Nintendo eShop titles launching for Nintendo Switch platforms today and/or soon, including a library of Virtual Boy – Nintendo Classics titles for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members (you’ll also need a stereoscopic Virtual Boy “viewer” for your Switch), along with a handful of Switch and Switch 2 titles including Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown, Gear.Club Unlimited 3, Ys X: Proud Nordics, JAWS: Retro Edition, Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition, and many others.
As usual, there are sales and deals happening as well, which is always located over here: www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
- Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown – The fate of the iconic U.S.S. Voyager starship is in your hands in this story-driven survival strategy game. Take the helm, manage the ship and resources, and make difficult decisions. Will you be able to bring the ship and its crew home? Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown is available now on the Nintendo Switch 2 system!
- Virtual Boy – Nintendo Classics1:
- Galactic Pinball™ – Space is an infinite place to play! Aim for a high score in this 1995 title originally released for the Virtual Boy system. Use flippers to launch pucks and keep them from dropping. Venture through an expansive galactic stage in four unique pinball tables with features like alien encounters and flying asteroids. Solve the mysteries of unknown worlds and shoot for the jackpot! Galactic Pinball is available now for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members2.
- Teleroboxer™ – Enter the 22nd century, where a futuristic sport called teleroboxing is all the rage, pitting remote-controlled robots against each other. Step into the role of a teleroboxer, a player controlling their robot and aiming for the top! Dodge intense 3D attacks that come flying your way and knock out your foes with different combos. Teleroboxer is available now for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members.
- RED ALARM – The automated battle system, KAOS, is rebelling against humanity. Your job, should you choose to accept it, is to destroy KAOS from within by using your Tech-Wing Fighter to navigate through the 3D space. You’ll eliminate all manner of weapons and vicious creatures on your journey towards the center of KAOS. After you’ve finished a stage, you can also view a replay where the perspective can be moved at will! RED ALARM is available now for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members.
- Virtual Boy™ Wario Land™ – In this action title originally released in 1995, Wario stumbles upon a mountain of treasure in a cave … and then stumbles right through the floor! Deep underground, Wario vows to get back at whoever trapped him and steal their treasure. Traps and foes abound, but Wario’s got trusty items to help him. Power up and charge ahead to discover hidden rooms and treasures! Virtual Boy Wario Land is available now for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members.
- 3-D TETRIS® – This twist on the classic puzzle game was originally released in 1996 exclusively in North America. In it, you’ll stack 3D blocks in a Well in five square by five square layers, in three modes! Completely fill in one layer of squares to cause the blocks on that layer to disappear in 3-D TETRIS. In CENTER-FILL, you’ll place blocks symmetrically around the center square, then place a block in the center square to make the blocks on that layer disappear. In PUZZLE, A shape will display at the start of the game. Use the blocks that fall in order to form that shape. 3-D TETRIS is available now for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members.
- GOLF – In this sports title originally released in 1995, you’ll consider factors like distance, wind, terrain and lie when setting up your shot across 18 holes of golf. Then you’ll select your club and direction, set your stance, and take the swing! Hone your golf technique in Stroke Play, where you can practice on any one of the 18 holes, or aim for victory in Tournament Play, where you’ll compete for the highest rank among 48 golfers. GOLF is available now for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members.
- The Mansion of Innsmouth – In this 3D horror adventure released only in Japan for the Virtual Boy system in 1995, you take the role of a detective who wound up trapped inside a mansion while on a mission to retrieve a book. Explore each floor to find a key and open the door to the next floor within the time limit. Can you escape the endless onslaught of monsters and break out of the mansion? The door to horror opens now! The Mansion of Innsmouth is available now for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members.
Pre-orders:
- Resident Evil Requiem – A new era of survival horror arrives with the latest entry in the acclaimed Resident Evil series. Dive into the action with FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft and veteran agent Leon S. Kennedy, as both of their journeys and distinct gameplay styles intertwine to create a bone-chilling experience. Brave the story your way by choosing from different difficulty modes and freely switching between first- and third-person views. Resident Evil Requiem launches on Nintendo Switch 2 Feb. 27. Pre-order is available now on Nintendo eShop.
- Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition – Celebrate a decade of adventure, survival and choice in a world forever changed in Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition! Scavenge, build, fight and forge alliances as a Vault Dweller trying to reshape the Wasteland and what remains of civilization. Explore the outcomes of your decisions in a massive open world filled with hundreds of locations, characters and quests. This new edition of the game also includes six official add-ons and over 150 Creation Club items to expand your adventure. Grab your Pip Boy and get ready for when Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition launches digitally on Nintendo Switch 2 Feb. 24. Pre-order is available now on Nintendo eShop.
- Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage – Rise to even greater heights as the pioneer 3D fighting series continues to evolve – now with rollback netcode, cross-play support for online play, and a single-player mode. Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage arrives on Nintendo Switch 2 March 26. Pre-order is available now on Nintendo eShop.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
- Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch 2:
- Arcade Archives 2 MEGA ZONE
- Braid, Anniversary Edition – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Gear.Club Unlimited 3
- Ys X: Proud Nordics – Available Feb. 20
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Angry Cat
- Arcade Archives MEGA ZONE
- Arcane Paws
- Backrooms Level X
- Bad Cat Angry Granny
- Baladins
- Book of Korvald
- Bug!Ban!Break!
- Bus Stop Shuffle
- Capy Spa – Available Feb. 25
- Cargo Runner – Mars
- Cave Ranger
- Caves of Qud
- Cavorite – Available Feb. 20
- Colorizing: Sunshine
- Cute Astro
- Death Howl
- Dunk Trickster 2
- EGGCONSOLE MUGEN NO SHINZOU III PC-8801mkIISR
- Entrance 8 入口
- Frost Vale – Available Feb. 21
- FUR Squadron Phoenix – Available Feb. 25
- Horror Tale 2: Remaster
- Hummingbird Garden – Available Feb. 20
- JAWS: Retro Edition
- Jigsaw Realms: Lost Isles – Available Feb. 21
- Lost in Space: The First Adventure
- LOVE ETERNAL
- Outpath
- PancitoMerge
- Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition
- Revolgear Zero
- Seafrog
- Skate Bums
- Soulkin
- Starless Abyss
- Stillborn Slayer – Available Feb. 20
- Survive Disaster Apocalypse – Available Feb. 20
- Temari Trials: Dojo’s Test
- Vampire Therapist
- WiZmans World Re;Try