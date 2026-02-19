Nintendo eShop Update – Virtual Boy – Nintendo Classics, Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown, Rayman: 30th Anniversary

There’s a jam-packed, and quite interesting selection of new Nintendo eShop titles launching for Nintendo Switch platforms today and/or soon, including a library of Virtual Boy – Nintendo Classics titles for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members (you’ll also need a stereoscopic Virtual Boy “viewer” for your Switch), along with a handful of Switch and Switch 2 titles including Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown, Gear.Club Unlimited 3, Ys X: Proud Nordics, JAWS: Retro Edition, Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition, and many others.

As usual, there are sales and deals happening as well, which is always located over here: www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals

See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.