Pablo Sanchez enters the 3rd dimension this July in a new Backyard Baseball title with help from Mega Cat Studios

When Mega Cat Studios revealed they would be helping port the Backyard Sports titles to modern platforms, fans of the franchise would wonder if this would lead to a revival of the series. Perhaps something that could be shared with their children. Well after a 15 year gap, a new entry of the series will be coming out and it’ll be in glorious 3D!

The trailer shows plenty of familiar faces looking their best as they’re playing well…baseball before closing out on a 3D rendition of Pablo Sanchez indicating how the upcoming will look. Mega Cat Studios did note that in addition to the revised visuals, this new Backyard Baseball will be “offering updated gameplay mechanics and expanded modes, making it the most ambitious entry in the long-running series to date.”.

We won’t have to wait too as the game is set for release on July 9th, 2026 extremely close to the 2026 MLB All Star Game.

Backyard Baseball – Coming July 2026



Backyard Baseball screens:

