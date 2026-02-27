Looks like young James Bond is hanging out with Bawma in this latest clip of 007 First Light

It wouldn’t be a James Bond adventure if he wasn’t in put temporary peril, so it seems like IO Interactive decided to give players a glimpse of their commonly used trope in the the films to highlight the performance of The Pirate King Bawma as portrayed by award winning musician Lenny Kravitz.

In the clip, Bong and his companion John Greenway are hung precariously over a pit of very hungry alligators as ruler of the Aleph monologues on how he keeps this pirate haven “healthy”…by rooting out and eliminating the cancerous elements as quickly as possible. While I’m certainly wondering how James will get out of this jam, I know I’ll have to wait until 007 First Light is released on May 27th 2026.

Experience this James Bond adventure as envisioned by the creators of the Hitman franchise when 007 First Light releases on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and the Nintendo Switch 2.

007 First Light – Lenny Kravitz Extended Cut



