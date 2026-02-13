IO Interactive debuts an explosive story trailer for their upcoming title, 007 First Light

It seems Trevelyan isn’t our only rogue 00 as IO Interactive revealed that their upcoming title 007 First Light will center around the reappearance of 009 as the newly revived 00 program will lean on their most promising and unpredictable recruit, James Bond.

In this reimagined continuity James (Patrick Gibson) will be brought into the world of espionage thanks to the efforts of M (Priyanga Burford) and he’ll butt heads with his by the book instructor John Greenway (Lennie James).

The footage also shows plenty of fisticuffs, gunplay, explosions in exotic locales as First Light is expected to take Bond around the world, from the “the quiet Carpathian Mountains to the dangerous black market of Aleph”. You’ll even encounter colorful characters such as Bawma…portrayed by legendary and seemingly ageless musician Lenny Kravitz!

Pre-orders for the title are available now and you can opt for several physical and digital tiers. I have to say I’m itching to pull the trigger on the Legacy Edition which includes a replica of the infamous “Golden Gun”. It should be noted that any digital pre-order will have access to 24 hours early access as it will automatically be bumped up the Deluxe Edition which will include 4 exclusive outfits, 1 new weapon skin and the gleaming pack gadget skins.

007 First Light carve a new path for James Bond when it releases on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and the Switch 2 on May 27th, 2026.

