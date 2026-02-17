Lock up a copy of Prison City in your collection courtesy of Limited Run Games

Retro gamers pride themselves in owning physical goods and you’ll often hear this portion of the players base chirp “When’s the physical edition coming?” whenever a game is announced. So you would think a game such as Prison City, one that’s as entrenched in the good ol’ days of 8 bit visuals and challenge would’ve had a plan for physical copies. Well it seems Retroware is finally showing their hand!

The Philadelphia based publisher and developer of titles such as Iron Meat, Angry Video Game Nerd 1, 2 and 8-bit and the upcoming Toxic Crusaders and The Transylvania Adventure of Simon Quest shared that physical versions of Prison City will be made available via Limited Run Games and will feature the game’s final update, a reversible cover and a sheet of 3 “Crazy Caps”. I’m surprised that there wasn’t a collector’s edition that comes with a replica of protagonist Hal Bruzer’s Chakram, but hey I’m ok with just paying $34.99 for this excellent 8 bit adventure.

In addition to revealing the game’s physical plans, the publisher also released a featurette detailing what changes are in store in the game’s Version 1.0.4.0 update. These features include a modified version of the DCP Headquarters, a new attack Narrated by the company’s own Justin Silverman, it serves both as a video detailing patch notes as well as a nostalgic trip down the era that inspired the game.

The physical edition of Prison City is available now at Limited Run Games’ website from February 17th to March 22nd. The digital version of the title is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Switch and the PlayStation platform.

Our NES-Style Action Game’s Huge Update & Physical Edition



Our NES-Style Action Game's Huge Update & Physical Edition

Watch this video on YouTube