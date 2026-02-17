Marvel Rivals goes Hollywood…to make announcements for the game’s future!

If you’re in the Los Angeles area and a big fan of Marvel Rivals, clear your calendar on March 3rd and make sure you secure your ticket for a one night only event that promises reveals, surprises and for some cosplayers, prizes!

That’s because NetEase Games and Marvel Games will be hosting Marvel Rivals Assemble at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, CA where attendees will be able to witness the reveal of new content, musical performances, panel programming featuring the development team as well as members of the Marvel Rivals voice cast. Get a heads up on the game’s 2026 content roadmap.

For those who aren’t in the area or can’t secure tickets, there will be a livestream of the event.

Marvel Rivals Assemble tickets can be secure starting on February 17th 2026 at this eventbrite page.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation platform.