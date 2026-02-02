Legendary Entertainment taps Hasbro to produce collectibles based on its upcoming Street Fighter film

Legendary’s Street Fighter movie seems like it shouldn’t work, but after its first trailer my opinion is starting to turn, so it’s cool to hear the production company is backing this project fully as they’ve tapped Hasbro to produce collectibles based on the upcoming film.

Hasbro isn’t a stranger to the Street Fighter franchise as it sold 1/18 scale figures and playsets within their G.I. Joe line in the 90s and recently they sold Ryu and Chun Li reimagined as Power Rangers as part of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Lightning Collection.

Let’s hope the artists and sculptors at the company are capable enough to recreate the cast which consists of Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, Callina Liang as well as folks who certainly have had their fair share of action figures such as Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

With the International Toy Fair set to take place mid-month, hopefully Hasbro will have something to show for this product line, especially since it should start releasing soon in alignment with the film’s Q3 2026 release.