The Show Is On! 2K and WWE drop a new WWE 2K26 gameplay trailer, screens and more

In case you missed all the WWE 2K26 news and announcements leading up to the WWE Royal Rumble weekend, 2K and WWE are attempting to keep the momentum rolling by also dropping a new WWE 2K26 Official Announce/Gameplay Trailer today.

The new video highlights CM Punk and a solid roster of superstars in action, such as Triple H, Rhea Ripley, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Stephanie Vaquer, Undertaker, Kane, John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, Eddie Guerrero, Logan Paul, Iyo Sky and others. In terms of what to keep an eye out while watching the trailer, there’s a glimpse at all-new match types, offensive tools, and gameplay upgrades and more.

They also released the first half-dozen official screens, which you can gawk at below. WWE 2K26 launches on March 6th, 2026 for the PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC.

WWE 2K26 screens:

The Show Is On! | WWE 2K26 Official Announce Trailer | 2K



The Show Is On! | WWE 2K26 Official Announce Trailer | 2K

Watch this video on YouTube

