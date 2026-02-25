Wolverine will be unleashed as Insomniac and PlayStation reveal a September 15th, 2026 release date

Insomniac Games certainly have proven their ability craft *ahem* fantastic adventures with Marvel’s characters with their series of Spider-Man games that release across the PS4 and PS5. So fans were definitely excited when the studio whose claim to fame are the Ratchet & Clank games revealed in 2021 that they would be tackling a title featuring the most famous X-Man, Wolverine.

After 4 years, we got a release window for the game at the September 2025 Edition of Sony’s State of Play of late 2026. However it seems we didn’t have to wait much longer to find out how late in 2026 we’ll have to wait as Sony and Insomniac Games via their social media channels revealed the game yesterday afternoon. It’s somewhat odd that such a momentous reveal was done in such a drab way. Sony offered a piece of key art and Insomniac Games made a little more effort with a 6 second animated clip of that same key art along with a claw swipe transition showing the date of September 15th 2026.

I’m sure as the months pass we’ll learn more about the title’s SKUs. If it’s anything like their Spider-Man releases I’m there will be a statue involved…hopefully one that won’t be referred to by its measurement.

The only place you’ll be able to play Insomniac Games’ Wolverine will be exclusively on the Sony PlayStation 5, clear your calendar on September 15th if you want to get in on the action.