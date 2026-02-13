Konami taps Dead Cells team for a new Castlevania title

Little did we know that this piece of DLC would hold the key to Castlevania’s future. As the franchise celebrates its 40th anniversary, it looks like we’re getting a new 2D entry from the development teams behind Dead Cells. That’s right Evil Empire and Motion Twin will be joining forces to produce Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse, coming to PC and consoles in 2026.

Taking place in 15th century France (roughly 1496, given this game takes place 2 decades after Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse), you will be playing as the successor of Trevor Belmont as she battles monsters and beasts. The visuals are vibrant and sharp, the reveal trailer also shows that the game will be a metroidvania-style game. It also shows that the infamous “Vampire Killer” will be more than just a blunt force weapon as it will be crucial to traversing these hazardous streets.

I for one certainly can’t wait to learn more about the title. Hopefully we’ll get more details in the coming months.

Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse is coming to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2026.

Castlevania: Belmont‘s Curse Announcement Trailer (ESRB) | KONAMI



