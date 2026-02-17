Experience the first 2 missions of Scott Pilgrim EX in the game’s first public demo

Steam Next Fest is kicking off February 23rd, but it seems apparently Canadians like to celebrate early (Just like they do with Thanksgiving…) as the first public demo for Scott Pilgrim EX is available now!

The long awaited sequel to Scott Pilgrim Vs the World is set to release on March 3rd, but PC gamers can experience the first two missions of this title in a demo that is available exclusively on Steam. Choose from Scott Pilgrim, Ramona Flowers, Roxie Richter or Lucas Lee as you pursue Robo Scott and rescue the kidnapped members of Sex Bob-omb!



So warm up those knuckles and grab the demo today. It’s unknown if the progress in the demo will transfer over to the full release, but the gameplay is so fun I don’t think you’ll mind if you have to get into a couple of extra brawls!

Scott Pilgrim EX is set for a March 3rd release on PC, the Xbox, PlayStation and Switch platforms.