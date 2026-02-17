Catch Pokémon with a different kind of ball as Stern Pinball debuts their Pokémon Pinball machine!

We got a teaser of Stern Pinball’s latest pinball machine last week and it looks like we didn’t have to wait that long to see the company’s latest machine based on the Pokémon franchise. In collaboration with The Pokémon Company International, the company has crafted a table which leverages assets from the much beloved animated series (Yes, it plays the iconic animated series theme song.).

On the field you can catch Pokémon by hitting the Pokéball on the field. Build your ultimate Pokémon while being cheered on by an animatronic Pikachu and keep the evil Team Rocket from pilfering your friends by blasting them off by hitting the Meowth Balloon that is on the play field! You can also track the Pokémon that you’ve captured in your journey with Stern’s Insider Connected app.

The table is available in three models, Pro, Premium and a Limited Edition which has a 750 unit run. The Limited Edition includes enhancements such as improved audio system, anti-reflective glass, and more.

If you didn’t attend the North American International Toy Fair from February 14th to the 17th at the Javits Center this past weekend to see the table in action, you can learn more about the machine at the Stern Pinball website, linked here.

Pokémon by Stern Pinball Game Trailer



Pokémon by Stern Pinball product shots:

