Xbox Game Pass delivers Death Stranding Director’s Cut today!

While the recent price hike has made me cancel the service, you can’t say Microsoft’s Game Pass service isn’t trying to provide value for their remaining subscribers. Sporting over 500 titles across consoles and PC, the service announced that it will be adding the title from the legendary Kojima Productions.

Starting today, users in the Premium and Ultimate tier of the service (see our Xbox Game Pass Update story here) can experience Death Stranding Director’s Cut at no extra cost. The title which originally released 2019 and saw its Director’s Cut iteration release in 2021 (and on Xbox in 2024) is the definitive way to experience Hideo Kojima’s first major work after his departure from Konami in 2015.

For those who aren’t familiar with the game’s premise here’s a blurb which describes the title.

As Sam Porter Bridges, your mission is to deliver hope to humanity by connecting the last survivors of a decimated America. Can you reunite the shattered world, one step at a time? DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT is the definitive experience delivering more character action, extended storylines through new missions and a unique Social Strand System to stay connected with other players around the globe.

While we don’t know when the game’s second entry Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will escape the PlayStation ecosystem, you can get caught up and be ready by checking out Death Stranding Director’s Cut via Xbox Game Pass.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut is available now on PC, Mac, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, iOS and streaming via Amazon Luna.

Click Here to purchase an Xbox Game Pass subscription on Amazon.