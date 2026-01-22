Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Aquarium Tour continues across the U.S.

With Animal Crossing: New Horizons receiving an update and also getting a proper Nintendo Switch 2 release, Nintendo is also taking the game back on the road in the form of an Aquarium Tour across the U.S.

Fans can visit a selection of aquariums around the country to take part in the interactive Animal Crossing: New Horizons-themed activities and fun, family-friendly experiences. The tour starts on February 13th, 2026 from New Jersey to California, and everywhere in between.

See the details below!

Click Here to purchase Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Amazon.

The aquarium experience inspired by the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game continues its journey in 2026! Starting Feb. 13, the Animal Crossing Aquarium Tour will appear at new and select returning locations across the U.S. throughout the year. When visiting participating aquariums, attendees can expect Animal Crossing: New Horizons themed activities and also experience the variety of aquatic life featured at each aquarium. Planned activities include: Photo opportunity featuring an aquarium-themed background with characters from the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game.

Signage throughout the aquarium featuring Blathers and creature descriptions with information from the game.

Standees of familiar game characters – including Kapp’n, who makes his aquarium tour debut – will be located around the aquarium.

On certain days, aquarium attendees can collect themed stamps on a card by locating character standees in the Stamp Rally activity.

My Nintendo kiosks where guests with a Nintendo Account can check in to receive 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points redeemable for exclusive digital and physical rewards 1 on My.Nintendo.com.

on My.Nintendo.com. Select opportunities on certain days to obtain Animal Crossing: New Horizons themed patches featuring familiar characters from the game (available while supplies last).

Scan a QR code in each aquarium to download mobile wallpapers to your smart device.

Opportunities to meet-and-greet Isabelle, Tom Nook or K.K. Slider from the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game on select days and stops!

Officially licensed Animal Crossing merchandise will be available to purchase at aquarium gift shops while supplies last.

Plus, play the latest update of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game on select days at the aquarium where you can check out some of the fun that will be waiting for you when you create your personal island paradise. Planned aquariums for this partnership include: SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium in Orange County, Florida

Birch Aquarium in San Diego, California

SEA LIFE Grapevine Aquarium in Grapevine, Texas

SEA LIFE New Jersey Aquarium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

SEA LIFE Michigan Aquarium in Auburn Hills, Michigan

SEA LIFE at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota

SEA LIFE San Antonio Aquarium in San Antonio, Texas

SEA LIFE Arizona Aquarium in Tempe, Arizona

SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord in Concord, North Carolina

SEA LIFE Kansas City Aquarium in Kansas City, Missouri Tickets for the experience are included with the cost of general admission and can be purchased from each aquarium directly. Waiting for the tour to come to your city? Spend some of that time checking out the game’s latest free content update and the recent launch of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition game, available now for the Nintendo Switch 2 system. This edition features enhanced resolution, mouse control support for a more intuitive decorating experience, an in-game megaphone to call your residents that uses the system microphone and more. For more information, including tour dates for each location, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/whatsnew/events/play-events/animal-crossing-aquarium-tour/