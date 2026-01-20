Xbox Game Pass for Jan. 2026 – Resident Evil Village, Death Stranding, Ninja Gaiden Ragebound, Final Fantasy II

Heads up Game Pass subscribers, Microsoft has dropped off info for the next batch of Console/PC/Cloud Game Pass titles set to be included in the Game Pass library for members to access.

The highlights in this wave, which starts today January 20th, includes Resident Evil Village, Death Stranding, Ninja Gaiden Ragebound, Resident Evil Village, Final Fantasy II and quite a few more! See the official list below and at the official Xbox Wire post.

As usual it’s your last chance to check out some of the games set to fall out of the library soon as well.

See the details below!



Available Today

Resident Evil Village (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass

Resident Evil Village is the eighth main entry in the Resident Evil series. Set years after Resident Evil 7 biohazard, players follow Ethan Winters into a haunting European village, fighting for survival against brutal enemies as danger and mystery lurk around every corner.

MIO: Memories in Orbit (Cloud, Handheld, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with Game Pass! A hand-crafted metroidvania set within a vast, decaying world reclaimed by nature and robots. Play as Mio, a nimble android exploring labyrinthine environments, battling rogue machines, and uncovering lost memories in a richly atmospheric adventure filled with secrets and danger.

Coming Soon

Death Stranding Director’s Cut (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) – January 21

Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass

Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding Director’s Cut is now available on Xbox Game Pass! Take on the role of Sam Porter Bridges on his mission to deliver hope to humanity. Are you ready to unite the divided – one more time?

RoadCraft (PC) – January 21

Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass

In the wake of natural disasters, RoadCraft calls on you to rebuild what’s broken. Operate a fleet of over 40 authentic construction vehicles to clear debris, repair roads and bridges, and restore essential infrastructure. Tackle realistic challenges solo or in cooperative play across expansive, physics-driven environments shaped by destruction and recovery.

Ninja Gaiden Ragebound (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – January 21

Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass

A brand-new side-scrolling entry to the Ninja Gaiden series from the team behind Blasphemous, Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound redefines the classic platformer saga in a spectacular, thrilling and challenging ninja adventure.

The Talos Principle 2 (PC and Xbox Series X|S) – January 27

Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass

A thought-provoking first-person puzzle experience that greatly expands the first game’s philosophical themes and stunning environments with increasingly mind-bending challenges. Born into a new world where biological humanity is extinct but human culture lives on in a city of robots, get swept up in a mind-bending adventure involving a mysterious megastructure hiding enormous powers.

Anno: Mutationem (Cloud, PC, and Console) – January 28

Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass

Welcome to the neon-covered, 2D-meets-3D Cyberpunk world of Anno: Mutationem. In thisAction-Adventure game with RPG elements you become Ann: a highly skilled, combat-trained lone wolf on a personal mission in the giant Metropolis, full of sinister mega-corporations, mysterious fringe groups and creatures more bizarre than words can express.

Drop Duchy (Cloud, PC, and Console) – January 28

Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass

Build your duchy piece by piece in this refreshing hybrid rogue-lite game. Use block-dropping mechanics to collect resources, recruit troops to fight against belligerent armies, and let every block shape your realm, leading your path to victory! Complete Edition includes all additional content.

MySims: Cozy Bundle (PC) – January 29

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Befriend cute characters and discover creative adventures across retro re-releases of two lovable games in MySims: Cozy Bundle. Use your imagination to rebuild a town in MySims and help a cute magical land become an even better place in MySims Kingdom. There are stories to uncover, locations to explore, and lots of characters with big personalities to meet.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – January 29

Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass

Your craft is death. Purge the relentless Tyranid swarms as legendary Space Marine Demetrian Titus in a spectacular new campaign, solo or in three-player co-op, and save the Imperium as your own Space Marine in endlessly brutal PvE and PvP games with 6 playable classes to choose from!

Indika (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) – February 2

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Indika is a story-driven adventure set in an alternative 19th-century Russia, following a young nun on a surreal journey of self-discovery. Blending dark humor with serious themes like faith, morality, and religious authority, the game mixes exploration, light puzzles, brief action moments, and symbolic RPG elements. Its narrative is enriched by retro-style arcade flashbacks and a strange companionship with the devil himself, creating a unique experience that balances comedy and tragedy while pushing the boundaries of conventional game design.

Final Fantasy II (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – February 3

Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass

A remodeled 2D take on the second game in the world-renowned FINAL FANTASY series! Our epic tale begins with four young souls orphaned during the struggle between the Palamecian Empire and the rebel army. On their journey, the youths join forces with the white wizard Minwu, Prince Gordon of Kashuan, Leila the pirate, and many others. Behold the beautiful and sometimes tragic twists of fate that await you on your adventure.

In Case You Missed It

Quarantine Zone: The Last Check (PC) – Play today!

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Command the checkpoint in a collapsing city. Screen survivors, manage scarce resources, and hold back the undead. Every choice matters and one mistake could unleash the plague beyond your walls.

DLC / Game Updates

The Sims 25th Birthday Bundle (PC) – January 22

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Celebrate a Sim-sational New Year with EA Play on the Xbox PC app. This month, embrace classic chaos with re-releases of The Sims and The Sims 2, coming to EA Play on January 22. Keep the cozy vibes rolling with MySims: Cozy Bundle joining The Play List on January 29.

Grounded 2 Garden Update (Cloud, PC, and Console) – January 27

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Explore the new Community Garden biome in The Toxic Tangle update, packed with hidden paths, twisting trellises, and earthy caverns. Battle new creatures, craft Tier III gear, and ride the Ladybug Buggy with its water cannon as you face fresh challenges across the Garden.

Dead by Daylight – Stranger Things DLC – January 27

The battles fought. The pain endured. All of it leads back to him. Stranger Things Returns To Dead by Daylight: Vecna, Dustin, & Eleven Enter The Fog.

Sea of Thieves Season 18, Act 2 (Cloud, PC, and Console) – January 22

Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass

The Trading Companies are calling on Emissaries to raid Molten Sands Fortress and recover valuable treasure from its vault! During the event, those who reach Emissary Grade 5 can accept a special quest that will awaken this fiery fort. Which flag will you fly?

Leaving January 31

The following games are leaving the Game Pass library soon. Jump back in to tie up any loose ends, or save up to 20% off your purchase to keep the fun going!