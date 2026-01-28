WWE 2K26’s 3rd cover features the Cerebral Assassin, Triple H!

If you’re not a Triple H guy, then your options for a physical version of WWE 2K26 are running thin. After being featured on the Attitude Era and the Monday Night War Editions of the upcoming title from the sports entertainment company, the Chief Content Officer of the WWE will get a cover all to himself as his younger self gets the spotlight on the game’s King of Kings Edition.

While his ascent in the organization was a much lauded one, it seems the honeymoon period is over as the very vocal “Internet Wrestling Community” has vocalized how Mr. Levesque’s unchecked ego has enabled his appearance on a majority of the covers for this game even though he is not an active member of the roster. While some might downplay his contributions during the Attitude Era as well as the Monday Night Wars, he technically was present and represented the WWE exclusively. However I’m not here to repute people’s opinions. We are expecting one more cover to be revealed this Friday, possibly during Friday Night Smackdown and this cover is likely for the base version of the game and usually features an active member of the roster…so god help us if HHH somehow makes to that cover, I’ll concede the point to the IWC.

WWE 2K26 will be coming to PC and consoles and pre-orders for the title will begin on January 30th.