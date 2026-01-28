Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake demo set to drop in March, see the new trailer now

Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja are seemingly hard at work on the remake of their unique Fatal Frame survival horror sequel, Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake, which is due to release on the PS5, Xbox Series X, Switch 2 and PC on March 12th, 2026. To further entice potential buyers and fans they are dropping a new demo just a week before the title releases on March 5th for all platforms, and have also revealed an interesting crossover with SILENT HILL f. Oh, and the company has also shared a fresh new overview trailer with music by Tsuki Amano.

They dropped a lot more info and gameplay details about the remake too which introduces players to the Camera Obscura device/”weapon” that the twin sisters rely on for survival. Pre-order bonuses for various versions including the Digital Deluxe Edition were exposed as well.

Take a look at the new media and details below!

FATAL FRAME II: Crimson Butterfly REMAKE – Overview Trailer



FATAL FRAME II: Crimson Butterfly REMAKE screens:



Today, KOEI TECMO America and developer Team NINJA announced that a demo for FATAL FRAME II: Crimson Butterfly REMAKE will be released March 5, 2026 on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC via Steam. Fans were also treated to the announcement of a collaboration with SILENT HILL f, the newest title from the SILENT HILL series which is set in Japan, as well as the release of new details about the highly anticipated remake of the classic Japanese horror adventure game. To celebrate the start of Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders, the team also unveiled a trailer featuring music by popular artist Tsuki Amano.

In FATAL FRAME II: Crimson Butterfly REMAKE, twin sisters wander into an abandoned village infested with vengeful spirits, and use the Camera Obscura, a device that can capture and seal away the impossible, as their only weapon. This complete remake of the second title in the FATAL FRAME franchise introduces new gameplay elements, including a brand-new ending featuring the song “Utsushie”, composed by Tsuki Amano, along with new side stories and new locations to explore.

During their haunted journey, players will be able to use Broken Spirit Stones to delve into the past of various characters and discover new side stories, expanding the lore of Crimson Butterfly. Players will also explore new locations such as the Umbral Mound, an ominous burial site tightly bound with ropes and hidden within dense bamboo groves, and the candlelit hall of Eikado Temple, with its pair of twin statues tied together by sacred cords.

The deeper players delve into the mystery of the haunted village, the more danger they encounter. Evil spirits grow more desperate to attack, sprouting wings. In this state, spirits are shrouded in crimson malice, rapidly regenerating health while attacking more frequently and with even greater strength.

To help defeat the spirits lurking in the shadows, players can use Prayer Beads to enhance the Camera Obscura in battle, increasing the number of focus points and improving the reload speed. Players can also find Reversion Beads as they explore to reset all unlocked upgrades.

Using the Camera Obscura, players can take new Special Shots to fight vengeful spirits. Equipping different filters applies unique effects to Special Shots, allowing players to adapt their strategy to any situation. For example, the Paraceptual Filter allows players to activate the Special Shot ‘Blinding’, which temporarily blinds their target, allowing the player to escape. Another filter, the Radiant Filter, allows players to use the Special Shot ‘Purging’, which sacrifices Mio’s willpower to inflict increased damage.

The Camera Obscura is more than a spiritual weapon: it can also be used to capture photographs of Twin Dolls scattered across Minakami Village. These dolls modelled after the Twin Maidens are guardians against calamity. Players can purify them by photographing them together in the same frame, finally putting them and the emotions trapped within them to rest. With each set of Twin Dolls purified, more items will unlock in the Point Exchange.

In addition to these new mechanics, FATAL FRAME II: Crimson Butterfly REMAKE also introduces a new Photo Mode that players can use to capture in-game moments. Players can use frames, stickers, and visual effects to create their own terrifying souvenirs and, maybe, capture an unexpected spirit or two.

The terrifying gameplay gets even scarier with a newly-announced collaboration with SILENT HILL f, the latest title of the renowned psychological horror franchise SILENT HILL that has sold over 13 million copies worldwide. Collaboration costumes will be added as free downloadable content at a later date. More details about this future update will be announced in the coming weeks.

Fans can now pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes the base game, the Digital Soundtrack and Digital Art Book, as well as the Digital Deluxe Bonus Set featuring the Deluxe Charm and costumes for Mio and Mayu*. A Digital Deluxe Upgrade is also available separately. Players who purchase a physical or digital version of the game before March 25, 2026 will receive the following early purchase bonuses: Wraith Charm, Peony Hair Ornament (Red) / Peony Hair Ornament (Blue), and Kimono (Red) / Kimono (Black).

Players who digitally pre-order the game before March 12, 2026, will receive the following: Spirit Charm, Cat Ears (White) / Cat Ears (Black), as well as the costumes Crimson Butterfly – Mio (Original) / Crimson Butterfly – Mayu (Original), inspired by outfits from the original game.