WWE and 2K reveals two covers for the upcoming WWE 2K26

We’re in a brand new year, so it only makes sense that we start receiving details on franchises that release on an annual cadence. It looks like WWE will be the first to break news of their yearly title as two covers for WWE 2K26 were revealed on the company’s weekly program this past weekend.

On Friday Night Smackdown, we learned that Attitude Era will be covered as the Attitude Era Edition. This scratchy poster-like cover features superstars such as Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Triple H, The Undertaker, Kane (w/ Mask) as well as the women who set the benchmark for this generation of women’s wrestlers, Chyna, Lita and Trish Stratus. It’s interesting to note the 26 is constructed using duct tape with the word “Hardcore” strewn across the 2…but the cover lacks the man who defined the term, Mic Foley (Foley recently declared that he would be disassociating with the company due to their close relations with the Trump Administration ).

The second cover was revealed at the most recent Saturday Night’s Main event and it too is tied to the 90s. The Monday Night War Edition shows those in the frontline in the ratings war between the WWE and WCW and features the faces of Hollywood Hulk Hogan, Big Sexy Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Bill Goldberg, Booker T and Eric Bischoff.

Given how WWE games releases have been in the past couple of years, the Monday Night Wars Edition will probably be the “deluxe” version of the game and the Attitude Era Edition will be a “super deluxe” SKU.

Are you ready for the next WWE title and who do you wish will be included in this latest edition? 2K Games also revealed that another cover will be revealed tomorrow and a full reveal of the title will be taking place this Friday.