Absolum celebrates another sales milestone ahead of its upcoming free content update

A couple of months ago we reported that Dotemu and Guard Crush Games’ rogue-like beat’em up Absolum sold over 200k copies in the game’s first week of release. Well it looks like plenty of more players were willing to journey in the mysterious world of Talamh as Dotemu reports the title has now hit 500k copies sold.

Released on PC and consoles, players can choose from four fantasy archetypes as they battle across the land in order to put an end to the reign of Sun King Azra. While not tied to the sales milestone, Guard Crush Games is set to release a 1.1 update which will give players more things to do in the post-game.

Mystic Ordeals adds in-game modifiers that can intensify your run, players can even craft their own mystic ordeals which they can share with the player base at large via passcode. Talamh also will get more dangerous as familiar spaces can become corrupted, bringing tougher enemies, but also reaping greater rewards for those who can traverse the regions safely.

For those who like personalizing their rebel, this upcoming update will offer new emotes, voice lines and costumes. Purchase these new cosmetics via the sacred tree or complete challenges! Show your future co-op partners that you have deep pockets or great skill by equipping these new cosmetics.

Absolum is available now on PC, Switch and the PlayStation platform, the game’s 1.1 update is set for a February 12th release.