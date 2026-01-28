Two more former foes join Scott and Co. as Matthew Patel and Robot-01 are revealed for Scott Pilgrim EX

The trope “foe turned friend” is a pretty common one and I guess not even the Scott Pilgrim franchise is immune to this as plenty of Ramona’s exes will be playable in the upcoming Scott Pilgrim EX game from Tribute Games.

We know Roxie Richter and Lucas Lee will be aiding Scott and Ramona to take back Toronto from a mysterious cadre. Now another one of Ramona’s former beaus will be joining the fight. Matthew Patel, who was the first ex to be, will now use his pyrokinesis and ability to summon demon hipsters to beat up the demons, robots and vegans which stand in our heroes’ way.

Speaking of Vegans, a roster choice which seems out of left field would be the inclusion of Robot-01 in the game. If you’re only a reader of the comics or watched the movie you’ll be like who? However it seems the automation which was created by the Katayanagi Twins seems to have quite an elevated presence in the Scott Pilgrim Takes off, the Netflix animated series which was released in 2023 and is now set to play a crucial role in this upcoming beat’em up game.

Scott Pilgrim EX is set to have seven playable characters and with the reveal of Patel and Robot-01, that leaves us with one character to be revealed. Thankfully we won’t have to wait long as Tribute Games also announced that the game will be coming March 3rd, 2026.

Scott Pilgrim EX is set to stroll the mean streets of Toronto on PC, Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

