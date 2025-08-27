Two exes put the EX in Scott Pilgrim EX!



Looks like Lucas Lee survived grinding down the long rail and Roxie Richter reformed herself after being bisected and exploding into a gaggle of fluffy animals as these two exes of Ramona Flowers will be joining her and her current beau Scott Pilgrim to take back Toronto from three mysterious factions who have kidnapped members of Sex Bom-omb in Tribute Games’s upcoming Scott Pilgrim EX.

The skater turned movie star will use his brawl and skateboard to bash through enemies and the spunky half-ninja will utilize a full arsenal of ninjutsu to bring order back. The reveal trailer shows both are animated meticulously and look like they will be a blast to play! Will this reveal lead to more exes entering the fray (We are expecting a seven character roster for this game.) in this brand new beat’em up that is set to release on PCs and consoles in early 2026.

Scott Pilgrim EX – Roxie Richter & Lucas Lee – Character Reveal Trailer 🛹🥷



Scott Pilgrim EX – Roxie Richter & Lucas Lee screens:

