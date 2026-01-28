Tune in tomorrow for Nintendo’s cozy Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Direct

Paul Bryant01 mins

The sequel to Tomodachi Life, which released for the Nintendo 3DS system way back in 2014 or so, is headed to Nintendo Switch platforms soon! The title, Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, was revealed last year, but now Nintendo is dedicating a 20 minute Direct livestream presentation to the upcoming game.

Tune in tomorrow morning, January 29th, 2026 at 6:00am PT/9:00am ET for all the fun, and check out the coverage afterwards!  For now have a look at previously released media and a link to the livestream below.

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is currently scheduled for a spring release, though we’re sure to get a solid date tomorrow during the event.

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Direct

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Direct 1.29.2026

Join us on Jan. 29 at 6 a.m. PT for the Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Direct! The presentation will last roughly 20 minutes and provide more info on the upcoming Nintendo Switch game

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream screens: