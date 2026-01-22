The Kim brothers unite as Kim Jae Hoon arrives in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

When Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves’ roster was finalized, I thought that the omission of Kim Jae Hoon was a bit of an odd one. While it’s not quite a Ken without a Ryu (ironically this game does feature Ken and not Ryu), I just made the assumption that the two are a packaged deal. So SNK finally made things right when they revealed that the younger Kim brother would lead off Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves’ 2nd season.

Released today, players can take on all comers in South Town with the son of Kim Kaphwan that best mirrors his demeanor and style. Jae Hoon will have a story in which he struggles with his own self worth in the arcade mode and he will team up with his brother Dong Hwan as the duo investigates a new evil which has arisen.

In addition to the arrival of the 24th character in the game, SNK has also revealed that it has also released a balance patch, adjusting the balance of the game and has meticulously detailed these adjustments in the linked website. Those that haven’t stepped up will have an even greater incentive to pick up the game as the company revealed a new digital SKU called the “Legend Edition” which packs the base game and both seasons for a very affordable $49.99 (Keep in mind season 2 itself will cost $19.99).

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is available now on PC, Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

