Nintendo eShop Update – Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Dynasty Warriors: Origins, Citadelum

There’s a jam-packed, and well-rounded selection of new Nintendo eShop titles launching for Nintendo Switch platforms today and/or soon, including the much anticipated Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade with the Switch 2, Dynasty Warriors: Origins, Citadelum, and many others. Oh and Mario Kart World got a nice update as well.

As usual, there are sales and deals happening as well, which is always located over here: www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals

See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.