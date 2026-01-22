Nintendo eShop Update – Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Dynasty Warriors: Origins, Citadelum

There’s a jam-packed, and well-rounded selection of new Nintendo eShop titles launching for Nintendo Switch platforms today and/or soon, including the much anticipated Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade with the Switch 2, Dynasty Warriors: Origins, Citadelum, and many others. Oh and Mario Kart World got a nice update as well.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE – Step into the reimagined world of a beloved RPG classic with the award-winning FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE, a retelling of the original story of FINAL FANTASY VII up to the escape from Midgar. Blending real-time action with strategic command in a hybrid battle system, you’ll join Cloud, a former SOLDIER wielding the iconic Buster Sword, as he takes on a mission that escalates into a struggle to decide the planet’s future. Also included is FF7R EPISODE INTERmission, a side story starring Yuffie Kisaragi that offers a fresh perspective parallel to Cloud’s journey. FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE launches on the Nintendo Switch 2 system today!
- DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS – Play as a nameless hero as you fight fiercely, making bold choices to restore peace and shape history in this tactical action game set during China’s Three Kingdoms period. With the most intense combat and largest armies in Dynasty Warriors history, your choices will influence the story and could alter historical events. With the paid DLC1 launching alongside the game, you can choose a different path and experience new developments that weren’t in the main story. DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS advances to the front line on Nintendo Switch 2 today.
- Updates:
- Mario Kart World – A free update just zoomed in for the Mario Kart World game on Nintendo Switch 2! Version 1.5.0 adds a new option that lets you and your friends race as a team in Knockout Tour in local wireless2 and online3 play. Knockout Tour is a racing mode that challenges 24 drivers to barrel through back-to-back courses across the world, with no pit stops along the way. However, there are five checkpoints to clear, and if you’re below the placement shown when you hit a checkpoint, you’ll be eliminated. Previously, Knockout Tour allowed individuals to compete in a free-for-all race against each other – with this new update, up to four teams can now compete together! For more information, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/whatsnew/free-update-for-mario-kart-world-lets-you-race-as-a-team-in-knockout-tour/.
Pre-orders:
- Dispatch Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – From the writers and directors of Tales from the Borderlands and The Wolf Among Us, Dispatch is a superhero workplace comedy set in modern day Los Angeles. Play as Robert Robertson, AKA Mecha Man, whose mech-suit is destroyed in a battle against his nemesis, forcing him to take a job at a superhero dispatch center: not as a hero, but a dispatcher. Take charge of a team of ex-supervillains given a shot at redemption. Manage and level up your roster, all while navigating office relationships and romances, and rebuilding your suit for a shot at revenge! Dispatch Nintendo Switch 2 Edition for Nintendo Switch 2, and Dispatch for Nintendo Switch will be available Jan 28. Pre-order is available now on Nintendo eShop.
Nintendo Music:
- Sing Us a Shanty – Hoist the sails and embark on an auditory adventure on the Great Sea with the Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass soundtrack – now available on Nintendo Music4. Chart out Link’s course on his quest to rescue Tetra with tracks including “The Pirate Ship,” “Linebeck’s Theme” and “Boss Battle at Sea.” For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
- Supercharge Sale – Time is running out to save on digital games and DLC during the Supercharge Sale! Discover electric deals on a variety of digital games for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 when you shop on Nintendo.com or Nintendo eShop on your device until Jan. 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/sales-and-deals/supercharge-sale/.
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch 2:
- Citadelum
- Isekai Rondo – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Sail Forth – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- They Are Billions
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 20 in 1 Family Games Mega Collection – Available Jan. 23
- Astro Duel Deluxe + Astro Duel 2
- Cats Around Us: Giant Cat
- Cats Visiting Cozy Town
- Century of Anticipation – Available Jan. 28
- Cute Finders
- Dinosaur Bones Digging Simulator 2026
- DUSK INDEX: GION – Available Jan. 28
- Dustland Delivery
- EBOLA VILLAGE – Available Jan. 23
- Eden of Creation／創世のエデン
- EGGCONSOLE Courageous Perseus PC-8801
- Escape from Ever After – Available Jan. 23
- Exit of Truth! 40 Masterpiece Quiz
- Forgive Me Father 2
- Freeride
- Funny Cats Puzzle
- Gradiently 2 – Available Jan. 23
- Guts ’n Grunts Jr. – Available Jan. 23
- Heroes Battle Awakening – Available Jan. 28
- High Cars 3
- Horror Tale: Remaster
- Jigsaw Realms: Nature – Available Jan. 24
- Last Battalion Defense
- Legacy of Shnaus – Horror Room Escape – Available Jan. 23
- Look Mum No Computer
- Magicbook AutoBattler
- Maid of Salvation – Available Jan. 28
- Make it! Kushikatsu
- Minesweeper Classic
- Nightfall Village
- Orwell: Ignorance is Strength
- Orwell: Keeping an Eye On You
- Pin Test Party Psychology
- Quick Whiskers – Available Jan. 28
- SHIP SIMULATOR OCEAN FISHING – Available Jan. 24
- Sun Meadow – Available Jan. 23
- Super Star Shooter Classic
- The Cute Whale
- THE LAST TRAIN: Baquedano
- Touhou: Blossom Blade
- Tropicalia – Available Jan. 23
- Truck & Camping Collection
- YellowPips, wild west apocalyptic
