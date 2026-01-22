Capcom details Alex’s moves in brand new Street Fighter 6 gameplay trailer and media

AEW wrestler Kenny Omega loves Street Fighter, he’s portrayed Cody Travers in a promotional video during Street Fighter V’s life cycle, he helped reveal the characters of Street Fighter 6’s Season 3 and now Capcom has finally immortalized the Best Bout Machine in the franchise that he holds dear.

In a new gameplay trailer for Alex, we got a glimpse of the protagonist of Street Fighter III’s moveset when he is set to join the SF6 roster on March 17th. However at the end of the trailer we are treated to a segment in which the newly dubbed “Dark Devil” hits his opponent with a sequence of moves that would look familiar to any Kenny Omega fan. The snap dragon suplex, the finger gun taunt, the V-Trigger knee strike, finally finishing off with the nigh-invincible One Wing Angel (renamed to Omega Wing Buster…for obvious reasons). Capcom confirmed that for these iconic moves, Kenny Omega himself came in and did the mocap for these actions!

Outside of these homages, it seems Alex is completely different from his previous incarnations as he no longer is a charge character and now incorporates a stance to mete out his arsenal of devastating attacks!

Street Fighter 6 – Alex screens/art:



Will you grind down your opponents when Alex joins the Street Fighter 6’s roster on March 17th?

Street Fighter 6 is available now on PC, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch 2 and the PlayStation platform.

Street Fighter 6 - Alex Gameplay Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube