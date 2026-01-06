The Blood of the Dawnwalker looks back and forward in a newly released featurette

Rebel Wolves, a studio founded by veterans of CD Projekt Red revealed the first trailer of their title The Blood of the Dawnwalker just under a year ago and in what seems like a blink of an eye we’re within the release window of the title. To start the year off on the right foot, the team felt it was apt to release a recap of 2025 as well as some new details for the title just as we passed the Wolf Moon (Which apparently is the term of the Full Moon which takes place in January).

The 7-ish minute long window includes what public outings the title had including appearances at Gamescom, PAX West as well as Poznań Game Arena, one of Central/Eastern Europe’s biggest conventions. After the recap, the game’s director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz and the studio’s community lead Dominika Burza had a message for viewers that they should expect to learn more about the world and people of the title in 2026 and segued to the debut of the game’s main theme as performed by AUKSO Chamber Orchestra of Tychy. After the performance the video closes out with a brand new trailer.

The Blood of the Dawnwalker will sink its teeth into PCs and consoles sometime in 2026.

The Blood of Dawnwalker — Launch Year Special [4K] [subtitles available]



The Blood of Dawnwalker — Launch Year Special [4K] [subtitles available]

Watch this video on YouTube