And your 2025 Steam Awards Winners are…

So… the 2025 Steam Awards have officially wrapped up, and there were a few big winners across a number of categories as always. While there was definitely some variety and surprises, within the several fun and interesting categories, Hollow Knight: Silksong took home top honors with both Game of the Year and the very appropriate Best Game You Suck At.
See the full list below and over at the official Steam Awards 2025 page.
The 2025 Steam Awards Winners & Nominees
- Game of the Year
- Winner: Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Arc Raiders
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Dispatch
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- VR Game of the Year
- Winner: The Midnight Walk
- Pavlov
- Emissary Zero
- F1 25
- Le Mans Ultimate
- Labor of Love
- Winner: Baldur’s Gate 3
- Helldivers 2
- No Man’s Sky
- Rust
- Dota 2
- Best Game on Steam Deck
- Winner: Hades II
- Digimon Story Time Stranger
- Ball x Pit
- CloverPit
- Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor
- Better With Friends
- Winner: Peak
- Split Fiction
- R.E.P.O.
- Schedule I
- Battlefield 6
- Outstanding Visual Style
- Winner: Silent Hill f
- My Little Puppy
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- ENA: Dream BBQ
- Doom: The Dark Ages
- Most Innovative Gameplay
- Winner: Arc Raiders
- Europa Universalis V
- Mage Arena
- Escape From Duckov
- Blue Prince
- Best Game You Suck At
- Winner: Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Where Winds Meet
- Path of Exile 2
- Elden Ring Nightreign
- Marvel Rivals
- Best Soundtrack
- Winner: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Deltarune
- Rift of the NecroDancer
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Tokyo Xtreme Racer
- Outstanding Story-Rich Game
- Winner: Dispatch
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered
- Dying Light: The Beast
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- No, I’m Not a Human
- Sit Back and Relax
- Winner: RV There Yet?
- Megabonk
- Chill with You: Lo-Fi Story
- Slime Rancher 2
- PowerWash Simulator 2