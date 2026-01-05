And your 2025 Steam Awards Winners are…

So… the 2025 Steam Awards have officially wrapped up, and there were a few big winners across a number of categories as always. While there was definitely some variety and surprises, within the several fun and interesting categories, Hollow Knight: Silksong took home top honors with both Game of the Year and the very appropriate Best Game You Suck At.

See the full list below and over at the official Steam Awards 2025 page.

The 2025 Steam Awards Winners & Nominees