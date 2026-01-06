Mega Cat Studios stresses their travel budget to attend Awesome Games Done Quick 2026

As of the posting of this news post, Awesome Games Done Quick is already 20-ish% completed and if you’re in attendance in person and would like to do something besides watch other people play games well, perhaps you might want to swing by the Mega Cat Studios booth.

The Pittsburgh based publisher/developer has made the arduous 3 mile journey to give attendees additional things to do besides eating a sandwich with fries inside it. Attendees can visit their cozy living room setup to check out both released and upcoming titles from the company. If you’re feeling competitive you can partake in the challenges in both Backyard Baseball (which the company helped revive) as well as the retro shooter, ZPF.

AGDQ is Games Done Quick’s first event of the year and donations from this year’s event will be going to support the Prevent Cancer Foundation. This current event has already raised over 250k in less than a day in run time. The event is set to continue until Sunday January 11th, 2026.

In addition to attending AGDQ 2026, Mega Cat Studios will also be at the Gaylord National Convention Center for MAGFest later this week as they host the 2026 Indie Retro Homebrew Showcase.