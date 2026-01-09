Nintendo gears up to launch its child-friendly My Mario product line in the U.S. next month

Mario and friends have always been relatively child friendly (not to mention Nintendo properties in general), but Nintendo is getting ready to release their My Mario product line geared towards younger children and parents in the U.S. next month!

It was a hit in Japan, and for good reasons, and it’ll debut specifically in Nintendo retail stores (Nintendo New York and Nintendo San Francisco) beginning on February 19th, and then hit other online and physical retailers in the spring. The rollout includes wooden block sets, free Hello, Mario! for smart devices and the Switch, infant apparel, Tomy Toomies bath toys, an interactive Hello, Mario! board book and others! There’s also the My Mario stop-motion animation series which can be found on YouTube right here and the official site too.

Check out some product shots below, and hop on over to the official site right here.

Following its launch in Japan, the My Mario series will make its U.S. debut next month. Inspired by Mario and his Mushroom Kingdom friends, My Mario is a collection of products, games and experiences designed to offer fun ways for young children and their parents to explore, imagine and play side-by-side with characters like Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Yoshi. The My Mario collection officially launches at Nintendo NEW YORK and Nintendo SAN FRANCISCO stores on Feb. 19. My Mario products will also begin arriving at select retail stores nationwide this spring and will continue to expand throughout the year. Encompassing experiences, products and apparel created to put smiles on the faces of young children, their parents and caregivers, the My Mario series includes products developed in partnership with a wide range of partners such as Mattel Fisher-Price and TOMY. Every item is thoughtfully designed to be a child’s introduction to the creative fun of playing alongside Mario and friends. The My Mario series includes: Two wooden block sets featuring Mario and well-known items from the Super Mario series: a Mario Wood Block Set (3 pcs) and a Mario & Friends Wood Block Set (30 pcs).

A free Hello, Mario! app1 for smart devices and Nintendo Switch systems that lets children, parents and caregivers intuitively and playfully interact with Mario, which officially launches Feb. 19 on Apple App Store and Google Play and as a free download on Nintendo Switch (also playable on Nintendo Switch 2) via Nintendo eShop.

A My Mario stop-motion animation series – called “It’s Me, Mario!” – available now on the My Mario website and on the official Play Nintendo YouTube channel.

A collection of apparel for infants and toddlers, from onesies to sleepers and outfits for playtime.

An interactive Hello, Mario! board book by Nintendo and published by Penguin Random House.

Soft toys that include fun rattles and cuddly Mario plush.

Tomy Toomies My Mario collection that will power up bathtime with bath toys and water squirters inspired by iconic characters from the Super Mario franchise. Launch timing for specific products will vary. Stay tuned to the My Mario site and Nintendo.com for updates. For more information on products and events at the official Nintendo stores, please follow @NintendoStoreUS on Instagram and X. 1 Compatible smart device required. Internet required for download. Data charges may apply.