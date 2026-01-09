Nintendo drop shots new Mario Tennis Fever details including an overview trailer, screens, more!

Mario Tennis Fever is coming in hot, thanks to a brand new overview trailer and a ton of screenshots and game info that Nintendo served up just a short time ago. The new trailer shows off cool features and modes, including all the special Fever Rackets, some of the 38 confirmed characters, an assortment of new and returning game modes such as Trial Towers and Mix It Up, and more.

Oh and Nintendo also has new Light Purple and Light Green Joy-Con 2 controller options also coming in February to coincide with the game’s release.

See the trailer, screens and details below, and stay tuned for Mario Tennis Fever on February 12th, 2026.

The Mario Tennis series is back! Hit the court with over-the-top tennis mayhem when the Mario Tennis Fever game launches exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2 system Feb. 12.

Mario Tennis Fever will serve up new characters, game modes and experiences. This time around there are 38 playable characters, the most in series history – including the debuts of Goomba, Nabbit, Piranha Plant, Baby Wario and Baby Waluigi! Once you’ve selected your character, get into the game with tried-and-true techniques like Topspin, Slices and Lobs.

Get ready for the all-new Fever Rackets and swing the match in your favor. Equip your character with a selection of 30 new rackets, each with its own unique abilities – like the Ice Racket, which turns parts of the court into a slippery frozen tundra, the Mini Mushroom Racket, which shrinks your opponent to bite size and the Shadow Racket, which will have your opponent seeing double as you create a duplicate of your character. Just fill up your Fever Gauge to unleash a Fever Shot. And if you’re on the receiving end of one, don’t worry – you can try and send it back at your opponent before the shot hits the court, so they feel the effects instead.

Mario Tennis Fever also introduces new and returning game modes for everyone from pros to first timers. Get ready for Trial Towers mode, where players take on a series of challenges as you make your way to the top. There is also the new Mix It Up mode, where you can play matches with unconventional rules – like Ring Shot, where you have to hit balls with precision through rings to earn points and Forest Court Match where you can expand the court by feeding Piranha Plants a steady diet of tennis balls. Jump into a Wonder Court Match and experience Wonder Effects inspired by the Super Mario Bros. Wonder game that can really keep you guessing. Players can also enjoy returning modes like Tournament mode, this time enhanced with play-by-play commentary from a Talking Flower! There are also online modes1 like Online Room, a casual play mode with customizable rules or Ranked Matches where they can battle other players from around the world for tennis supremacy. There is even Swing Mode where you can gently swing your Joy-Con 2 controller to hit a variety of different shots.

Mario Tennis Fever offers a new way for players to practice their techniques or learn new ones with Adventure mode. In this single-player campaign, mysterious monsters turn Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Wario and Waluigi into babies, so they must re-master their tennis skills and overcome challenges to return to normal.

The game also supports GameShare2 functionality, meaning if one person has Mario Tennis Fever on Nintendo Switch 2, up to three nearby players can join in using their Nintendo Switch 2 or Nintendo Switch system.

As you enjoy all of the chaotic tennis action in Mario Tennis Fever, you’ll also have the opportunity to give your Nintendo Switch 2 a stylish new look. Nintendo has announced the availability of the first new colored Joy-Con 2 controllers – Light Purple and Light Green – also arriving Feb. 12. Pre-orders are available now on My Nintendo Store, and at select retailers.

See you on the court!