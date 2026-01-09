Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance GameCube classic is now available for Switch 2 via Nintendo Switch Online

Hey there Fire Emblem fans, the classic GameCube release of Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance is now available for Nintendo Switch 2 owners who subscribe to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service.

The title is over 20 years old at this point, but players should still appreciate the solid strategy RPG experience, especially on the go on the Switch 2 with extra bells and whistles.

See the announcement below, and check out the GameCube – Nintendo Classics at the official site now.

Welcome to the Greil Mercenaries! Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members1 can journey to the land of Tellius in the Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance game – available now as part of the Nintendo GameCube – Nintendo Classics library for the Nintendo Switch 2 system. In Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance – originally released for the Nintendo GameCube system in 2005 – dark days are rising. Two races, the human beorc and the half-human laguz, share a history of strife, mistrust, and uneasy compromise. Now, sinister forces have emerged from the shadows to shatter the fragile peace, pitting the two against each other. Only the young mercenary Ike and his colorful band of soldiers-for-hire stand between Tellius and chaos. Experience the classic strategy role-playing mechanics Fire Emblem is known for in this beloved installment. Players can enjoy cutscenes with voice acting and 3D maps alongside the return of the brutal battle system, where your units are gone for good if they fall in a fight. So, choose your party members wisely, prepare them for combat by equipping weapons and skills, and issue orders to complete each map’s objective with minimal losses. Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is a paid membership service that offers players a variety of benefits, including collections of classic games for Nintendo GameCube (Nintendo Switch 2 only), Game Boy Advance, and Nintendo 64, plus access to select DLC2 and Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade packs3 for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom at no additional cost. It also provides access to all the benefits available with a Nintendo Switch Online membership, like online play in compatible games, Nintendo Classics like Super Nintendo Entertainment System, Game Boy, and Nintendo Entertainment System, the Nintendo Music4 smart-device app, GameChat5 (exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2), and the ability to purchase exclusive items like the Nintendo GameCube controller6! Do you have what it takes to defeat your foes and restore serenity to the land?